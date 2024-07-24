The disastrous down that stopped planes and banks? Now Microsoft blames the EU…

Black Friday that knocked out 8.5 million Windows users due to a “trivial” antivirus update Crowdstrike? It was the European Union’s fault. This is the thesis of Microsoft. The US IT giant in fact recalls the existence of a 2009 agreement on which the European Commission insisted a lot. Big Tech sources reported this to the Wall Street Journal.

The 2009 Microsoft-EU Competition Agreement

As you know, Microsoft has its own in-house defense system, Windows Defender. But the 2009 agreement reached to avoid a European competition investigation led Microsoft to agree to allow more security vendors to install their software at the kernel level, the fundamental components of every PC’s operation. Among them was Crowdstrike with Falcon. A system designed to prevent cyber attacks and that has privileged access to the kernel.

And it was a faulty Falcon update that led to the worldwide disaster on Friday, July 19, with thousands of delayed or cancelled planes and postal and banking services around the world that were not working for hours on end. Eight and a half million users is just 1 percent of Microsoft’s total user base. But it’s a very heavy 1 percent.. And that uses complex defense services like the one provided by Crowdstrike.

The Difference Between Apple and Microsoft

The rivals of all time, or rather Applesince 2020 they have banned any other software from accessing the kernels of their PCs, intuiting that in this way they would increase their security and reliability. Microsoft could not have done the same precisely because of the 2009 agreement, to avoid the accusation of obtaining an unfair advantage with its Defender.

As Euro News recalls, the EU through its recent Digital Markets Act seems to want back to the charge with Appleasking that other App stores and other browsers be made accessible for use on iPhones. But perhaps the incident of Friday, July 19 will prompt some further reflection.