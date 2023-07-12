Nearly 200 years ago, the fishermen of the port of Paita, in the northern part of the Peruvian Pacific coast, were the first to detect that, in the weeks before Christmas, a warm current dominated the waters and substantially reduced schools of hake, anchovy and mackerel.

Due to the proximity to the commemoration of the birth of Jesus, they baptized these waters at the beginning of the southern summer as “El Niño current”, although the above-average degrees of temperature were anything but a heavenly blessing.

Over the years, meteorologists associated these currents with a general abnormality that raises the temperatures of the waters of the central Pacific Ocean that, in the same line imposed by the Peruvian fishermen, scientists called “the El Niño phenomenon.”

Very late in the 20th century, scholars of climate variations were relating this ocean warming with other atmospheric phenomena, such as the abundance of torrential rains in countries like Ecuador and Peru, or the drought in Colombia, Central America, Australia and South Africa.

Today, it is not necessary to be an expert to identify El Niño with a series of severe climatic changes that in some regions produce devastating floods, destroy towns and crops, and cause deadly landslides; while in others they generate such a lack of water that vast expanses of crops are left devastated and water supply and electricity services must be rationed, as occurred in Colombia in 1991 and 1992.

The most devastating El Niño occurred between 2015 and 2016. In Latin America alone, tens of millions of people suffered food insecurity due to crop damage and food inflation, while energy rates increased between 4 and 10 percent.

In Colombia, almost two million hectares of crops were affected, 90,000 of coffee, 18 percent of the total area of ​​coffee plantations. The increase in temperatures and low rainfall multiplied the pests and, therefore, more than 50,000 hectares of potatoes were damaged.

In Peru, losses from the rains exceeded 1.1 billion dollars —mainly in the fishing activity—, 24 people died from the downpours, 40,000 homes were destroyed or seriously damaged, and almost half a million Peruvians were directly affected.

In Brazil, corn production fell by almost 20 percent and there was more than 300 million dollars in agricultural losses, which caused inflation and famine.

The next one, the worst



Experts fear that the El Niño that starts will be much worse. Last week, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) declared July 4 the hottest day since complete planetary statistics exist, tracking dates back to 1979.

The global average temperature, including the northern summer and southern winter zones, as well as the tropics, reached 17.18 degrees Celsius, almost one degree higher than the average between 1979 and 2000.

All of this is a consequence of climate change and its main manifestation, global warming. At the same time, the WMO announced the formal start of a new El Niño season, precisely on that 4th of July.

For the experts, The combination of both phenomena can lead the planet to experience, between 2023 and 2026, the three hottest years ever recorded by statistics..

According to the WMO said a few weeks ago, “there is a 93 percent chance” of having, in the next three years, at least one that breaks all records of high temperatures.

For the meteorological authorities of the United Kingdom, whose calculations are the main source of the WMO, “there is a 50 percent probability of having, during a significant period in these years, an elevation of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius”, a limit considered as a red line by experts who study climate change.

In past decades, El Niño wreaked havoc through excess rainfall or drought in most affected regions. But at the same time, it alleviated some climatic occurrences. In the Caribbean, for example, it reduced the risk of hurricanes.

But this time, to the warming of the waters of the central Pacific, which is at the origin of all Niño, we must add that the waters of the Gulf of Mexico have also warmed, due to climate change.

At the beginning of the year, the journal Nature Geoscience published a study showing that, in a global scenario of ocean warming, the waters of the Gulf of Mexico are warming twice as much as the seas of the rest of the planet. Apart from affecting marine fauna and making fishing more scarce, a gulf with warmer waters increases the probability of devastating hurricanes, according to the research.

So that, in the El Niño that is coming, to the catastrophes due to droughts and torrential rains in different areas of Latin America, and in other regions with a Pacific coast, we must add the risk of more powerful and destructive hurricanes on the southern coast of the United States United in the Atlantic.

six coming disasters



Meteorologists and environmentalists have been collaborating more and more, for several decades now, when it became clear that climate change was the result of human activity on earth, including the production of greenhouse gases, and the destruction of forests whose trees serve to capture carbon and thus clean the atmosphere.

Experts from both fields have been working since the previous El Niño (2015-2016) to predict the main consequences of the new occurrence of the phenomenon, already formally declared by the WMO for 2023-2026. There are at least five major foreseeable disasters.

El Niño tends to increase rainfall in much of Ecuador, and in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and southern Brazil. As an illustration of the intensity of the phenomenon, it is enough to say that in Peru the rivers increase up to 15 times their flow.

In areas like California, which has seen decades of severe drought, El Niño often alleviates them. But this time, meteorologists fear that the frequency and volume of rainfall will be such that it will wreak havoc through flooding and river floods rather than mitigating the damage from the drought.

Drought and damage to agriculture. For nations like Colombia and Venezuela, the Central American countries, and much of Mexico, El Niño means drought, lack of water for human consumption and irrigation, destruction of crops, and increased food insecurity, poverty, and hunger.

The lack of water in the reservoirs for electricity generation also generates risks of service rationing, which slow down industrial production and trade. With economies that, due to the global slowdown in growth, will see languid increases in GDP in 2023 and 2024, a catastrophic El Niño in terms of drought could lead some countries in the region into recession.

A farmer works the land during the dry season, on May 12, 2023, in the Azuero Peninsula (Panama). Photo: EFE/Welcome Velasco

Situation in the Amazon



The largest jungle in the world, the Amazon, depends to survive on a very intense rainfall regime. El Niño slows down rainfall, and although it is still higher there than in many other regions of the hemisphere, the decrease in rainfall causes the forest to grow less and slower, thereby reducing the capacity of its trees to absorb carbon. reduces, thus completing the vicious circle of climate change.

In the same way that the warming of the waters of the Gulf of Mexico can increase the frequency and ferocity of hurricanes in the Caribbean, the increase in temperature in the waters of the Pacific increases the risks of occurrence and the devastating potential of cyclones, typhoons and monsoons that typically hit Japan, the Philippines, the Polynesian islands, Southeast Asia, and India.

The increase in ocean temperatures seriously affects coral formations. Between 2015 and 2017, at the height of the previous El Niño, experts who follow the evolution of the Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia say that up to 30 percent of the corals of this 34-million wonder of nature may have died. of hectares.

Changes in temperature generate metamorphosis in the jungle and other natural resources. Photo: NICOLAS ACEVEDO. FCDS

And not just the Great Barrier Reef. Also Guam’s unique corals—much further north—a third of which were damaged between 2015 and 2017. According to Peter Houk of the University of Guam Marine Laboratory, who studies Micronesian coral, “what they predict ( for the new Child) is very scary.”

A greater melting in Antarctica will also be registered. The Antarctic continent’s ice sheet also suffers from warming Pacific waters. “Models that project a larger increase in El Niño,” Wenju Cai of CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, told CNN, “produce faster melting of the ice sheet than models that project a smaller change in El Niño. ”.

In summary, unlike what happened when the arrival of a new El Niño cycle was imminent, this time —and due to climate change— even the good news that the phenomenon brought, such as the relief of the drought in California or the reduction of hurricanes in the Caribbean, may not be so positive.

It only remains to hope that the El Niño that is about to begin will not be so long or so extensive. But the list of reasons for optimism shrinks every year, while fears of further disasters, and of serious economic and social consequences, only grow.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

TIME

