The red of the Carlist berets or the banners with anti-fascist messages, the navy blue of the Falangist shirts, the bottle green dress of Federica Montseny in her first act after being appointed Minister of Health, the white of the snow of the Battle of Teruel and, above all, the red of the blood of the dead. Colors that give more information, that count more, than those same Civil War photographs seen in their black and white originals. However, they can also pose limits to the manipulation of images from the past, in this case digitally colored. In the wake of what was seen in television documentary series such as Apocalypseabout World War II, Y Divided Spainof the Civil War, the publisher wake up iron Has published blood on forehead, a book that goes through the Spanish conflict in chronological order in 181 images retouched with color.

Refugee children in the Madrid metro, 1936. To see the original and the colored one, click on the button with arrows. National Library of Spain

A historian and a photographer are the authors of this work, titled with a verse from the poem The crime was in Granada, with which Antonio Machado mourned the assassination of Federico García Lorca. Jesús Jiménez, specialized in military conflicts of the 20th century and coordinator of publications of wake up iron, assures in a telephone conversation that “it is not an essay, but a popular book, for a wide audience”. “Based on academic historiography, it is intended to bring the viewer closer to that past.” It is aimed especially at young people, accustomed to their universe of images on all devices being in color. “There are several generations that have not known that and this way of telling it is empathetic, it helps to understand the sensations of those who lived through it.”

The photohistorian Juan Miguel Sánchez Vigil, author of the prologue, wonders why the use of this tool and other new formats of historical accounts should be rejected. “In black and white there is always a lack of information and, therefore, the message is diminished. And if the document changes [como aquí sucede]analysis and interpretation can also change”, he adds.

Departure of Unamuno from the Auditorium of the University of Salamanca, on October 12, 1936. National Library of Spain

To fill these black, white and gray originals with color, the photographer Jordi Bru has used, among other resources, images that he has been taking from historical recreations of armies and battles, in which he is a specialist. An example: “The shade of the khakis of the uniforms of the two sides did not vary much. In addition, there are people who have advised me on issues such as flags, medals, and I have a file of about a thousand war posters. Sometimes those details are more important than the color of the photo in general, ”he also says on the phone.

Children in an orphanage in Valencia, Christmas 1938. Nicolau Primitiu Valencian Library

Each snapshot is accompanied by a text written by Jiménez. “It is a contextualization in which, starting from what is seen, great questions of that period are traced. It is not about telling the war, it is not a war story, nor a history of the two Spains, but the history of a society at war, a circumstance that affected everything, issues such as the economy, culture, the role of women…”.

Is there a risk that the result will seem unreal, a colorinche of saturated tones? “That debate exists, we expected negative comments, especially on networks, but there has not been. Of course there is a point of subjectivity in some cases, but the original document is not replaced”, adds Jiménez. While the author of those tweaks acknowledges that he initially had his reticence. “But those photographers didn’t take the photos in black and white because they wanted to. It was what it was. I know that there will be colleagues who will not agree with what we have done.” Sánchez Vigil, who is the director of a photographic research group at the Complutense University of Madrid, elaborates on this question: “The world is in color, but photography represented it in ocher and shades of gray for more than a hundred years out of obligation, due to technique.

Perhaps what most questions this story are the saturated tones of some photos. “It has been my greatest concern, that they were not like the photos of the eighties,” says Bru, who defends “coloring because it provides a lot of information.” And he cites the image titled Death in Trianathe murder in Seville in the first days of the war of opponents of the military uprising: “Viewed in black and white it seems like one thing, but in color you realize that the gray stain on the wall is blood, that they were put there to shoot them in the head”.

This realization of the horrors of war is even harsher in the most lurid image in the book, taken in a trench in Quinto (Zaragoza). It is a corpse in which the head, destroyed, is an amorphous mass of dried blood. “We have only given one like this, we have not wanted to recreate ourselves. In addition, it is difficult to find these types of images because they are not usually in the collections, nor in the official photos. However, war is above all death and suffering”, explains Jiménez.

Franco and Queipo de Llano (in the center), in Seville, August 1936. National Library of Spain

The selection of the material has been “a complicated process”, in which it has been based on already digitized images. “Several criteria had to be combined, that they had technical quality, that they transmitted sensations and information, and that they were not damaged.” On this question, the photojournalist snorts when recalling that the restoration of originals has been “the hardest part”. “We have found originals with scratches, scratches, dust motes…”. Among the ones that have given him the most work, he emphasizes, are those of refugees, because many faces had to be colored. “Precisely, that was always the last step, retouching the skin, the hands… until that moment it seems that the photo is dead,” she points out.

Regarding the reporters who took those snapshots risking their skin, the ones that Julio Souza, a photographer who went into exile in Mexico, called “the infantry of photojournalism”, Bru emphasizes: “They must have endured great pressure, although there are images that look like montages, of those in which it seems to have been said: ‘Pretend to shoot’. Although some of them are “envious” because he would have liked to have done them himself. Like one of José Demaría Vázquez, Campua, of three soldiers from the 4th Navarra Division bathing on the seashore in Vinaroz while giving the fascist salute to the camera. “They are thin, they have suffered hardships, but when they see the photographer they react. The reflection is that photographers could also condition an image”.

Civilians flee from the bombings of the planes of the rebel side in the ‘desbandá’ after the fall of Malaga, in February 1937. Jesus Majada Neila

From the Albacete archive to New York University Among the institutions and archives that have nurtured the book blood on forehead there are the National Library of Spain, the Documentary Center of Historical Memory, the Efe agency, the Muséu del Pueblu d’Asturies, the José F. Demaría Archive, campaign; the Municipal Archive of Zaragoza, the Royal and General Archive of Navarra, the Nicolau Primitiu Valencian Library, the Kutxa Fundazioa photo library, the Provincial Historical Archive of Albacete and, from abroad, the German Bundesarchiv Bild and the Archive of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade, from New York University.

