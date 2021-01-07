The coronavirus pandemic reached its highest peak in the entire Brazilian Amazon region, mainly affecting the states of Amazonas, Pará, Roraima and Tocantins, where public health systems are collapsing due to the large number of patients.

In Manaus, the most important city in the Brazilian Amazon with 2,300,000 inhabitants, lburials rose 80% in the last fifteen days as a result of the worsening of the health situation.

In the first five days of January there were an average of 72 graves per day, against the 40 that were registered in the previous two weeks, according to the health authorities of the Manaus Mayor’s Office. The problem is even more serious when compared to the beginning of December. At that time, an average of 30 daily burials were recorded in the city.

The mayor, David Almeida, who took office on January 1, decreed the state of “emergency” for 189 days in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Almeida told CNN Brazil that he is going to order the construction of about 6 thousand new graves in local cemeteries, although at the same time he considered that in “two or three months” they will not have space to receive more corpses because the number will continue to rise due to the impact of the disease.

A doctor, at the entrance of a hospital that centralizes cases of coronavirus in Brasilia, this Thursday. Photo: AP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Manaus has recorded 3,400 deaths due to Covid-19, while the state of Amazonas registered 5,400. The new communal chief declared, in addition, that “Manaus is the first city in Brazil whose health system has collapsed, and it will also be the first city to emerge from this collapse.”

Fierce advance of the virus

At the national level, the pandemic remains out of control. In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered a total of 1,242 new deaths, with which the number of deaths has already reached 200,000, at a time when a second wave of the virus takes boom in the South American giant.

Infections are already close to 7.9 million and continue to increase unstoppably. Only between Tuesday and this Wednesday, Brazil added 63,430 new cases, the fourth highest number of infections since the record registered on December 16 (70,570), the cases counted on the 17 of the same month (69,830) and the 69,070 that were registered on July 29 of last year.

The figures confirm Brazil, with its 210 million inhabitants, as one of the main epicenters of the pandemic on the planet, placing it as the second country in the world with the most deaths from Covid, after the United States (363,000), and as the third with the most infections of the virus, behind the US (21,400,000) and India (10,400,000).

The burial of a person who died of coronavirus in a cemetery in São Paulo, Brazil, this Thursday. Photo: REUTERS

Despite the serious figures, the government indicates that more than 7 million people have recovered from the disease, which represents 89.4% of those who have suffered from the coronavirus. Another 638,326 patients are under medical supervision in hospitals or in their residences after having tested positive in clinical tests.

Second wave

Several provincial governments have been ensuring that the country faces a second wave of Covid, or at least a strong worsening of the pandemic, but the government of Jair Bolsonaro denies it and minimizes the health crisis.

One of those who admit the delicate situation is the governor of San Pablo, Joao Doria, who requested the collaboration of all mayors to face the new wave of Covid that is hitting the country. That state, with more than 46 million inhabitants, is the most populated region in Brazil and the main epicenter of the pandemic in the country with about 1.5 million cases and some 48,000 deaths.

Doria accepted that the country entered a second peak of the pandemic and pointed out that that is why 2021 will be “a difficult year.”

“The commitment of mayors and government officials must be a priority. We will have a difficult year, much more difficult than we imagined until last October. But it will pass, if we have the ability to act with the principle of defending life, “he said during a virtual meeting he held with the mayors of the State of São Paulo.

Source: AFP and EFE