Citizens is still in free fall. Not in their worst nightmares did the leadership predict such a catastrophic result in Catalonia, but the polls confirmed without anesthesia the predictions of collapse that left the party trembling in the abyss of the six deputies and that put Inés Arrimadas on the ropes. Three years after their historic victory on 21-D, in which they garnered more than 1,100,000 votes, the Liberals barely got 5.5% of the ballots, leaving a million supporters along the way and thirty seats.

An unmitigated defeat, with Vox’s ‘sorpasso’ included, which has forced its leader to urgently summon the party executive for today while the war drums sound and there are already those who ask that they “purge responsibilities.” In the focus would be the deputy secretary general of Citizens and campaign director, Carlos Cuadrado, and his deputy, José María Espejo, the two main leaders after Arrimadas “We have not been able to mobilize the constitutionalist and moderate vote that Ciudadanos represents,” acknowledged the successor to Albert Rivera after suffering his first major electoral setback.

The aspirations of the liberals were to retain at least fourth place on the Catalan board and in any case surpass both PP and Vox. But Ciudadanos succumbed to a clamp between the PSC and the far-right party, which managed to pick up the remains of the orange shipwreck by capturing the non-nationalist voter. “Our group is going to continue doing the same thing that it has done since 2006: defend constitutionalism,” said the liberal candidate for the Generalitat, Carlos Carrizosa.

Possible mistakes



Ciudadanos lost the banner of anti-sovereignty with a campaign based on the reunion between Catalans and the offer to the PSC of a joint government, which for many internal voices is the main cause of the collapse. It also did not help that the party leadership decided to remove Lorena Roldán, elected in the primaries and who ended up number two in the PP’s candidacy, and put Carrizosa in her place. Nor the shocked Arrimadas after resigning in 2017 to appear for the investiture, which has served his rivals as a throwing weapon in the campaign. “I will not go as others have done,” insisted the socialist Salvador Illa during these two weeks.

Since he won 36 seats and 25.35% of the votes in the 2017 elections, Ciudadanos has gone from bad to worse in the community where he was born. In the municipal elections of 2019, the oranges obtained 178,330 votes, 5.11% of the total and in the general elections of 10-N, the liberal formation was the eighth -and last- force with representation in Catalonia, behind the PP and Vox .

With six seats in the Catalan Parliament, Ciudadanos is now disallowed in this community and only maintains its strength in Andalusia and Madrid, where it governs hand in hand with the PP, which hopes to culminate its hostile takeover bid over the party of Close up.