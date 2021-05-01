A photo of a girl who met in 2005 in which she is shown smiling in front of a burning house and calling her “the disaster girl” has been sold for $ 473,000.

Zoe Roth, the owner of the photo, who indicated that she plans to use the proceeds to pay off student loans and donate additional money to charities, told the New York Times, “The Internet is a big network … Whether you have a good experience or a bad experience, you just have to make the most.” Take advantage of it. “

She told the Raleigh News & Observer, “No one’s“ memes ”tried to do it, and it ended that way. Is it luck? Is it destiny? I don’t have an idea, but I’ll take it.”

And Zoe Roth, now 21, a college student, sold the photo through Ben Lashes, an entrepreneur who raised about $ 2 million in sales, via a cryptocurrency, according to the site “rt”.

The picture was taken by Zoe Roth, then four, by her father in front of a burning house in Mebane, North Carolina, USA, where firefighters had deliberately set fire to a controlled fire.

Zoe’s image is used in a lot of memes (sarcastic pictures or funny comments), where she appears smiling and indifferent to the situation behind her.