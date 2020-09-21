The Central Partnership film company, with the support of the Cinema Fund, is presenting the first trailer for the action disaster “Fire” with Konstantin Khabensky in the title role, the organization’s press service reports.

Ivan Yankovsky, Irina Gorbacheva, Viktor Dobronravov, Roman Kurtsyn, Tikhon Zhiznevsky, Anton Bogdanov and Stasya Miloslavskaya also starred in the film. The director of the film is Alexei Nuzhny.

“In many ways, it was a challenge for me, and I am very grateful to the producers for their trust and support. It seems to me that today – especially in the post-pandemic period – unprecedented visual techniques, authenticity and humanity are important for the Russian viewer. “Fire” is filled with all this, ”commented Nuzhny.

The shooting of a complex and large-scale action project took place last year in the Krasnoyarsk Territory during real forest fires. The film team was consulted by specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Avialesoohrana. The scene of extinguishing a forest fire, in which the Be-200 seaplane was involved, was filmed simultaneously with six cameras.

Konstantin Khabensky, in turn, noted that the whole team tried to make not just a blockbuster with fire, but a real “human story”.

The premiere of the disaster film “Fire” will take place in all cinemas of the country on December 24, 2020.