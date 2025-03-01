The disassembly of the green agenda unleashes the first battle in the European Commission

The first 100 days of the mandate of the second Ursula von der Leyen have not been fulfilled and a hard battle has already been fought within the European Commission for the attempt to dismantle the green agenda, which has been threatened for a long time by economic and electoral interests since the rise ultra -right has been booming in the Diana. The protagonists of that first confrontation have been, fundamentally, the first vice president, Teresa Ribera, and the Commissioner of Economy, Valdis Dombrovskis, who under the euphemism of the administrative ‘simplification’ has put a substantial dyeretazo to the environmental demands for the companies and has reduced the sanctions they are faced with the sustainable rules of the EU.

The clash occurred last weekend, after the Dombervskis cabinet sent the text of the so -called ‘Bus Package’ to the European Commission, which touches three basic regulations of the sustainable finance framework: the due diligence directive, which establishes environmental minimums and human rights to companies; the Directive on Corporate Sustainability Reports (CSRD), which forces companies to inform annually about their social and environmental impacts; and the taxonomy regulation, which establishes a kind of ‘green seal’ based on compliance with the carbon footprint, environmental, adaptation plans, etc.

Dombrovskis’s intention was to reopen these regulations on the channel and that they negotiate with the European Council and Parliament. In both institutions the right (and ultra -right) have gained strength with respect to the previous legislature. “Taxonomy made it a 100% voluntary tool,” community sources point out about that first draft that was distributed on Friday, three business days before the commissioner school met to give the green light to the package.

Then a “hard battle” was fought among the cabinets to maintain the essence of the green agenda by the Ribera team, which put the focus on the taxonomy regulations so that the environmental standards were maintained as mandatory and avoid, thus, “the key tool that regulates green financing”, as well as the escape of investors to other countries that guaranteed green projects. That was the great victory of the Spanish, vice president of competitiveness and clean transition, as well as the maintenance of the “double materiality”, which is the obligation of companies to report the climatic effects they suffer but also of the impact of their activity on climate change.

However, the other two texts did suffer an important cut in ambition. According to the proposal, only the companies with more than 1,000 employees or more than 450 million euros of billing will have to inform of the social and environmental consequences of their activity. That means reducing it by 80% compared to those that would initially have that obligation. The entry into force of that norm, which in any case will have to be negotiated with the Parliament and the Council, postpones two years.

The other great victim is the due diligence directive, which was already discussed by the extreme right and by the PPE (those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo voted against). Until now, a minimum fine of 5% of its turnover was foreseen for breaching those rules, but the proposal has eliminated the threshold, so in practice the sanctions can be reduced. Ambition is also reduced by removing the obligation to break a contract with a supplier that breaches those rules and limits itself to suspending it. The entry into force at 2028 is delayed.





These aspects could be modified in the negotiation with the Eurocamara and the EU council. The Social Democrats, fundamental leg of the coalition that ‘governs’ the EU, have already shown their rejection of the cuts that the Bus Package has introduced. But the PPE – which is Von der Leyen and Dombrovskis – has an alternative majority with the forces of the extreme right, so an arduous battle is expected again.

“I feel deeply satisfied with what we have done,” Ribera replied in Brussels, where he assured that the package promoted by the European Commission “does not get rid of” the green agenda. In the presentation of the package the division of the community government was glimpsed. Ribera presented together with the vice president for the industrial strategy, Stephan Séjourné, the clean industrial pact, a road map with which they intend to mobilize 100,000 million euros to promote the ‘Made in Europe’. This pact is part of the affordable energy action plan in which the Energy Commissioner subsequently deepened, the Social Democrat Dan Jorgensen, which also depends on Vice President Ribera.

And, in a very unusual choreography, then they touched the turn of Dombroskis and Maria Luís Albuquerque, the head of financial services, who presented the proposal for the ‘simplification’. From civil society sectors consider that, in practice, this initiative will mean a deregulation.

Community sources argue that “it could have been much worse” and that the result is “balanced.” “The package is already approved and we defend it as a school. It is normal for high -importance files to be discussed at the political level, ”they point out from the Dombrovskis cabinet.

The truth is that the Government of Von der Leyen has fought its first great battle against a legislature full of challenges, such as Trump’s commercial war or the increase in defense spending, which will be the great conflict in the negotiation of the European budget.