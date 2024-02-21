It would be an epic to try to gloss all the insults and disqualifications that the PP gave this Wednesday, in the control session to the Government, to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. In this case, on the occasion of the murder of two civil guards in Barbate by a drug trafficking gang. The attack had begun on Tuesday in the Senate, where Marlaska urged a PP senator, in the face of Marimar Blanco's virulence, to return to the pacifying spirit of Ermua that flourished after the murder of her brother, was deployed with four very tough questions and a dramatic interpellation from deputy Esteban González Pons on Wednesday morning in Congress and ended that afternoon again in the Upper House, with the minister's second disapproval, approved there by the absolute majority of the popular ones. They called Marlaska everything and he defended himself little, remembering the ineffectiveness and lack of resources against drugs of the PP governments. Several deputies from that party updated the judge on his past, when the PP praised him as its role model and anti-terrorist hero.

It is a common political strategy in the PP in the opposition to choose a minister per control session and apply a battery of theoretical questions to him with the aim of his alleged harassment and demolition. In this stage of Alberto Núñez Feijóo's leadership, two of Pedro Sánchez's ministers, the head of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, and the head of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, are his preferred targets. The first because of the relevance of almost all the issues under his command and the second because of the importance of his department, under which the security of the State is, and because of his biography. The PP is hurt by everything that Marlaska does now because for years he was their preferred judge, for his fight against ETA, and they nominated him as one of their members in the government of the judges, the General Council of the Judiciary, between 2013 and 2018.

That stage of Marlaska as the PP's reference judge is remembered by many popular deputies now to reproach him that that magistrate threatened by ETA would not recognize what this minister is doing now. That was the basis of the theatrical intervention of deputy Esteban González Pons this Wednesday in his questioning of Marlaska, which served as a corollary to the blunder that the popular group designed for him to show off his first line of parliamentary fire. Pons even revealed that the judge offered himself to Mariano Rajoy as his State Attorney General in those years. Marlaska didn't even want to deny it.

The first to introduce Marlaska into the session was Feijóo, to come out in defense of Marimar Blanco: “Using the spirit of Ermua against Miguel Ángel Blanco's sister is an indignity. Doing it while he makes agreements with those who do not condemn that crime is unspeakable.” Then his management team followed. The spokesperson in Congress, Miguel Tellado, expanded on the criticism that “you have to have little shame and be heartless” to make that call to the sister of the mayor of Ermua murdered by ETA and then accused the minister of being responsible for the murder of the civil guards for having left them abandoned. Tellado, like the others, demanded his resignation: “If you have any honor, dignity and respect left, resign. He alone lives up to the one who appointed him.”

The brave deputy reflected on the idea that it was Marlaska himself who “abandoned the lives of those guards to their fate.” Ana Belén Vázquez, who has been sharpening his dictionary of attacks on a minister he called “immoral” for months. The deputy then stated that the minister did not deserve to honor the deceased agents and that at worst his department does not provide the necessary resources in that area of ​​​​the Gibraltar countryside “for Morocco, for manipulating evidence or to save money.”

The deputy Elías Bendodo was the one who softened the tone the most, but to refresh Marlaska that despite being minister for Cádiz he had not yet gone to Barbate and to predict that he will fall from his current responsibility because Sánchez will throw him “out the window.”

The longest-serving Minister of the Interior in democracy did not flinch too much from this string of epithets and accusations that seemed to slip away from him. Nor for the disapproval of the Senate, the second it has received, after one approved by Congress last legislature after the management carried out by the assault of immigrants in Melilla, that with the support of some partners of the Government. Marlaska defended himself with his management data. He maintains that this Government has invested more than 180 million in the Gibraltar area since 2018, that the previous PP Government did not do or allocate anything, that the 150 agents of the OCON-Sur special operation have not disappeared nor have they been “dismantled” because they have been integrated into the Civil Guard commands and contributed their statistics to demonstrate that crime and drug trafficking do not run rampant there. The session was so long that the sharp-eyed minister started it supported by one of his colleagues but ended it, after several hours, alone from the executive bench looking at the parliamentary line of the PP and Vox already thinking about the next raid.

