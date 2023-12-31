The year is about to end and it is a good time to make a cash cut. During 2023, Liga MX teams made signings that generated expectations among their fans, but that at the end of the day ended up being a must. These are the ten soccer players who disappointed this year in Mexican soccer.
The Mexican winger returned to Liga MX after a decade playing in the Old Continent. 'Tecatito' passed with more pain than glory in the Apertura 2023 tournament. The winger arrived as one of the bombs on the market, but he left a lot to be desired. He is expected to make a difference next season.
Monterrey decided to break the market and sign Sergio Canales, one of the figures of Real Betis. The Spanish midfielder was finding the best version of himself when he was seriously injured. If you take into account the expectations that the midfielder generated and what he delivered on the field, Canales was in debt this year.
The 'Titan' arrived at the Celestial Machine to be the leader of the defense. However, after not being up to the challenge, the player will return to FC Juárez just six months later. Salcedo, a central defender with great conditions, continues to be a must.
For more news about Mexican soccer
The Colombian striker arrived at Cruz Azul as a reinforcement for Apertura 2023. His first games with the Maquina Celeste jersey were disastrous, then he had a short-lived scoring streak and little else. Everything indicates that Cambindo will not continue at the club for Clausura 2024.
Gutiérrez is one of the most high-profile signings that the Sacred Flock has made in several years. The Chivas de Guadalajara midfielder raised the level towards the close of the Apertura 2023, but in general terms more was expected from his performance.
The Uruguayan goalkeeper arrived as reinforcement for Clausura 2023. However, Sosa's stay in Ciudad Universitaria was short and he left the institution seven months after arriving there. He was not the player expected.
The young and versatile Mexican midfielder and center back arrived at América after a great performance with Puebla. Reyes went from more to less with the Águilas and his performance has left much to be desired. More was expected of him.
The attacking midfielder arrived at Cruz Azul for Clausura 2023. Not much can be said about him, since he left the club six months later. He played little and his football did not leave good feelings. One of the inexplicable signings of the Celeste Machine.
The Mexican forward arrived at Chivas as a reinforcement for Clausura 2023. Ríos was a bet by Fernando Hierro and Velko Paunovic that did not pay off. He never justified hiring him.
Moisés arrived in Liga MX as a reinforcement for Apertura 2023. Although the forward had some decent performances, he was not consistent throughout the tournament and was not the attacker that the cement producers needed. He was left to owe.
#disappointments #Liga
Leave a Reply