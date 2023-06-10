The first hearing was held in the case of Alice Scagnithe young mother who died at the hands of her brother Alberto Scagni on May 1, 2022.

The parents they were unable to attend the hearing and they could not hear the testimony of the policemen. Antonella Zarri and Graziano Scagni have released a statement to Fanpage.itto express their disappointment. They would have liked to hear the words of those who “they held the lives of our children in their hands.”

They were the last ones heard, they had to wait outside the classroom of the Tribunal.

We were unable to attend the hearing. We are the last witnesses heard, so all further hearings are closed to us. To understand what today’s witnesses said, I had to read the newspapers avidly, even if the nuances change. I would have had the human need to hear the words of the people called to the courtroom today, they are the ones who held the life and death of my two children in their hands.

These are the words of Antonella Zarri, who together with her husband, since the day of the crime, points the finger at the authorities. They have called several times and asked for help for the behavior of Alberto Scagni and they had also done so on the same day of the crime. But nobody did anything, nobody lifted a finger to stop him, despite the fact that the father spoke to the police officers threats towards him and his sister.

Alberto went to Alice Scagni’s house and has ended his lifeleaving two parents without a daughter, a husband without a wife and a child without his mother.