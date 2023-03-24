Chapter 183 of “There is room at the bottom” has been surprising more than one. Jimmy’s mom just found out that Kimberly and her youngest son got married because Delilah’s daughter is pregnant. After arriving in Las Nuevas Lomas from her trip to Ayacucho, Koki’s ex-partner learned that she would be her grandmother from Tito, who did not hesitate to tell her the whole truth.

Such news caused ‘Charito’ to faint in the middle of the Gonzales house room. When he woke up, Jaimito told his mother that he is a “sexwalker” and that one day when ‘Kim’ stayed over at her house, he entered his room and everything happened there. VIDEO: America TV