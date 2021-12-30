The national team of Mexico directed by the Argentine technical director Gerardo Martino had a disappointing performance during the year 2021 and they left to duty in their goals prior to qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022.
During the year, the Aztec team played 24 games, of which they won 12 wins, six draws and six defeats, but what was really serious was that in three of three matches against the United States team they won three defeats: a World Cup qualifying commitment and , in addition, two endings (Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup).
The Aztec team culminated its ranking in the FIFA rankings at number 14, which is positioned as the second best in Concacaf only behind the United States, which is located at number 11.
To a large extent, the Tricolor occupied this position and was surpassed by the Stars and Stripes team for the three defeats suffered against the Americans and evidently made a difference.
He missed two official trophies and to top it off, he finished third in the Concacaf qualifier with 14 points, being beaten by Canada and the United States with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
In addition to this, Panama is the closest chaser with also 14 units and only the difference in goals separates them, so that the Tricolor could suffer again what it experienced in the 2014 World Cup process in Brazil (it was classified by repechage) if is that he does not deliver a coup of authority in his six remaining games of the Concacaf tie.
On the other hand, the Tricolor environment is still not completely united, as the coaching staff headed by the Argentine coach has vetoed several footballers, among which stand out Javier Hernández, Carlos Salcedo Y Gerardo Artega, who have stopped being called up due to extra-court situations despite the fact that on occasions they have been in better condition than some of those who are called up.
The unfortunate thing about this situation is that the national team does not feel that it is united and that power that it should have historically being the greatest dominator of the area is not noticeable, in addition to that there is a negative feeling that the process is going to end in a way deplorable for the malfunction of the team in the last year, since fighting to be seeded in qualifying, now it is expected not to go to playoffs.
