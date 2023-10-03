The disappointed politician: He does not create a future
When one of the channels invited me to participate in a symposium on the “Battle of Waterloo,” on its two hundredth anniversary (1815-2015), I apologized for not being well versed in European history. Then I agreed on the condition that the conversation be shortened to the difference between their celebrations and our celebrations of the past! Pain was not aroused between Britain and France. Rather, they displayed the battle weapons and clothing of the fighters in the museums, meaning that the celebration was cultural and heritage, witnessing traditions, not beliefs.
While the past is being remembered with us by digging up grudges, as if it were today, thousands watched the court that was prepared for Hisham bin Abdul Malik (d. 125 AH), and the plaintiff was Zaid bin Ali (killed: 122 AH), which was established by an academic institution in the era of decadence, in the presence of its president and a crowd of academics and students. The ruling was issued on the pile of bones, which the Abbasids had previously taken out and burned (Al-Baladhuri, Sentences from the Genealogies of the Nobles).
This (academic) lesson is taken as a reality, like the representation of the character of the killer of Imam Hussein, as a reality, so the spectators went to the parade square to take revenge on him! From time to time, a politician appears, recalling the Battle of Siffin (37 AH), reviewing the positions of Amr ibn al-Aas (d. 42 AH) in it, while Ibn al-Aas, whether right or wrong, introduced Islam to Egypt, and had it not been for him, not everyone would have had their doctrines.
We ask this politician: Were you a historian or a party leader? The citizen expected from you to solve the dilemmas of the present and the aspirations of the future? If you are a historian, do not pursue politics as a historian. When extremism intensified, those who explained the conflict came out to us by saying: “Our battle is between Yazid and Hussein”!
While people were waiting for conditions to improve, he poured oil on the fire and presented himself as “the chosen one of the era,” and “the chosen one” became a symbol of the Alawites’ revenge, even though he had killed one of Ali bin Abi Talib’s sons, Ubayd Allah (67 AH), and it is now being circulated. Some work to put the Rashidun and Umayyads on trial.
What happened was literally applications of “Bihar Al-Anwar” (110 volumes), the book of the most prominent Safavid jurist Muhammad Baqir Al-Majlisi (d. 1699), the application of stories invented by its narrators and perpetuated by contemporaries, including when the awaited one emerges, exhuming graves, crucifying and burning bones, until “Bihar Al-Anwar” overshadowed “Culturally, its darkness left no window for light. A negative culture is spreading in society, and the exaggeration practiced this year does not seem far from the intention of installing courts for the ancients, to spread the spirit of revenge, in a country exhausted by the succession of revenge, and God is worthy of the saying: “Why does the hand of the judges not turn / against a country that remained until it was shamed” (Al-Jawahiri) , the cabin), and is there more shame than what we see and hear? It does not seem that the influential people have distinguished between the platform of Husseini’s condolences and the platform of authority. If they do not contribute to the culture of revenge, we see them remaining silent about it, and silence is a sign of satisfaction.
We do not see in this cultural decline anything but the cancellation of the future, nor even consideration of the problems of the present, due to the tyranny of the negative discourse of the past. Even Hussein bin Ali is presented by this discourse as a strange being to his fans, and he is with this exaggeration that is beyond logic and reason!
This culture even entered kindergartens and schools. A crippled generation will emerge, with nothing to do with it except superstition, and of course, our present and future will be a battle between Yazid and Hussein, and trials will be set up for those who have become obsolete, fourteen centuries ago. It is the highest level of superstition and the lowest level of reason. We can only say: When a politician insists on this approach, other than diagnosing him as a failure, and a disappointed politician or partisan, you see him as adept at weaving delusion and myth. He has no business in shaping the future, he is concerned with events that have become obsolete. Let the disappointed person consider what Ibn Sharaf al-Qayrawani (d. 460 AH) said a thousand years ago, stripping off the garments of the past with its grudges and grudges, so as not to destroy the present and the future: “People’s passion for praising the old / and for disparaging the new that is not reprehensible / is only because they envied the living / and put stones on the bones.” M (Al-Shuraishi, Explanation of Al-Hariri’s Maqamat).
* Iraqi writer
