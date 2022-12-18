María Isabel was 15 years old when she disappeared. One morning in December 2001, she left her house to go to work and two days later her body was found with signs of torture and rape. When her mother reported her disappearance, no authority wanted to listen to her. Claudina Velásquez, a 19-year-old law student, went out partying one night in August 2015 and never returned home. Her remains were found about kilometers away also with signs of violence. When reporting the disappearance, the police downplayed it and told her relatives not to worry, that her daughter was probably getting drunk with some friends.

Since 2011, there has been a significant increase in the forced disappearance of women, which now exceeds that of men. In the first half of 2022, 1,003 alerts have been activated, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics. A figure to which is added the 3,667 alerts for the disappearance of girls and adolescents, mostly between the ages of 13 and 18, according to the Office of the Attorney for Children and Adolescents. Despite these figures, for years, in Guatemala, this type of disappearance has not been discussed as a persistent phenomenon. It exists, but it is invisible.

Memorial to the 41 girls murdered in the Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asunción, a symbol of the fight against the forced disappearance of women. Andres Arnal Martinez

Faced with the great problems that the country was experiencing, the Government was forced to take measures. The name of the two women mentioned above represents two of the cases that remain alive in the memory of the country, and which gave its name to the Isabel-Claudina Alert, an immediate search mechanism created in 2016. Its direct antecedent is the Alba-Keneth alert, originated in 2010 as a mechanism for the immediate search of children.

According to data from the Public Ministry —the only agency that offers this data— 82% are located. That figure, however, is questioned by various organizations involved in the protection of women consulted by this newspaper. In addition, that she reappears does not mean that despite having been located she has not been the victim of a crime. Beyond the fear of reporting, there is a widespread distrust on the part of the population towards the judicial system and the police forces.

70% of disappearances are related to organized crime and gangs

Guatemala’s war against women

The 36 years of internal armed conflict left a balance of 45,000 missing people, of whom there is still no trace. Although this practice has not been eradicated, there has been a notable change: now the main victims are them. The Central American country also has one of the highest femicide rates in the world: 376 have been murdered in the last six months, according to data from the Women’s Observatory. Likewise, in 2021 the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office received 95,955 complaints for crimes.

Claudia Hernández, executive director of the Survivors Foundation, maintains that one of the consequences of the civil war has been the normalization of violent behavior as a mechanism of control and power over them. Hernández remembers one of the cases they dealt with, when an already imprisoned member of a gang ordered her partner to be murdered. The reason: she had refused to kill a person to join the gang. Her body appeared in a suitcase in the center of the Guatemalan capital. Esteban Celada, a lawyer specializing in human rights, says that 70% of disappearances are related to organized crime and gangs. However, he maintains that, even if the perpetrator is a gang member or a drug trafficker, the origin is always in patriarchal violence.

Why do they disappear?

While it is true that the vast majority of forced disappearances are perpetrated by civilians, gangs or criminal groups, the military and police forces are also sometimes directly involved, according to the organizations consulted. In many cases, the omission of help in the search and the irregularities in the resolution of the cases make them accomplices in these disappearances.

In other cases, as Celada affirms, “they are the most accused of committing sexual violence against them, and especially against indigenous women.” For the director of Fundación Survivientes, criminal groups and human trafficking structures often have the help of security forces and other state apparatuses. “Recently there was a raid on a nightclub where they found many with activated alerts, who had been forced into prostitution. The head of the Police Human Trafficking Unit was captured as the main collaborator of the criminal group, ”she denounces.

Some of the disappearances are volunteersIn other words, they escape from their environment without saying anything, since they are victims of domestic violence or abuse, often perpetrated by their sentimental partner, father, brother or uncle. In these cases, alerts are also activated. Forced migration can also occur due to a lack of opportunities, both educational and employment.

For Silvia Requena, coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Equity Program of Pastoral Social-Cáritas de Alta Verapaz, a department located in the interior of the country that is predominantly indigenous, political violence is the main reason for the disappearance of women leaders in defense of land and human rights. For both Requena and Celada, this is a symbolic message to frighten activists against extractivism. Meanwhile, young women, adolescents and girls run the risk of being kidnapped for sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The departments with the highest numbers of disappearances coincide with the areas with the highest sexist violence.

A smaller percentage of the complaints are related to a trivial change in their routines: they arrive late at their destination of their own free will, they do not notify their relatives that they are late in their return, etc. These cases, which can be attributed to errors, are linked to the context of violence against those who live in the country and the consequent concern or general alarm. For this reason, when a woman breaks with her daily routine, any person around her who cannot communicate with her usually activates a disappearance alert, an immediate search mechanism.

Due to the lack of public data that explains the causes of this phenomenon, a comparative territorial analysis has been carried out in relation to other crimes committed against them: femicides, rapes and violence, which includes physical, psychological and economic violence.

There are many parallels between disappeared women, femicide rates, and rates of violence against women (physical, psychological, and economic violence). The departments with the highest numbers of disappearances coincide with the areas with the highest sexist violence. In the case of violations, the same pattern is repeated in many departments, but the causal relationship is not as significant. Although this analysis shows causal relationships with other crimes, definitive conclusions cannot be drawn due to the characteristics of each territory.

The organizations that monitor government action denounce that there is no follow-up on those that appeared, nor is there a record of what state they are in when they are located.

The shame of being a victim of violence

One of the problems faced by those who manage to return is community stigma. In this sense, Silvia Requena, from the NGO Cáritas de Alta Verapaz, explains that many have had to migrate or change communities. “They lose credibility and are stigmatized for life, whether they decided to march out of obligation or under duress.”

The authorities do not delve into the root of the problem, justice is very slow and the only reparation that is expected is a minimal economic fine for the aggressor Claudia Hernández, executive director of Survivors Foundation

Beyond the fear of reporting, there is a widespread distrust on the part of the population towards the judicial system and the police forces. This distrust is exacerbated in rural areas with an indigenous majority, where the consequences of the armed conflict and the role that public authorities played —and still does— are still very much alive.

The sources consulted maintain a critical vision in relation to alert systems such as Isabel-Claudina and agree that these limit the effectiveness of the search. On the one hand, one of the main problems is that you have to wait 72 hours to activate the alarm. “During those three days, the person can be transferred to another country and the risk of being killed even increases, especially in cases of human trafficking,” reflects lawyer Esteban Celada. On the other hand, it is even more difficult for the indigenous population to access this alert system. “Although it has been disclosed, in the communities in the interior of the country it is very difficult to report disappearances, since many people do not have access to telephone, internet or information on the procedure to follow”, Silvia Requena maintains.

The other big problem that victims face is justice and dignified reparation. The sources consulted think that neither one nor the other exists. “They do not go into depth at the root of the problem, justice is very slow and the only reparation that is expected is a minimal economic fine for the aggressor” laments Claudia Hernández, executive director of the Survivors Foundation.

Meanwhile, the disappearance of Guatemalan women continues to be the order of the day. Either their aggressors make them fade away, or they do it by fleeing from the violence.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.