“Children, children”, the word that nobody wanted to hear came twice from the mouth of the first immigrant who managed to reach land alive after the tragic shipwreck of a dinghy last Saturday afternoon on the beach of Percheles, in Mazarrón, Shooting all the fears He wanted to say two things: first, that there were more people to look for as night fell over the coast; the second, that several of them were minors. Neither of the two could be corroborated by the discovery of the bodies, despite the fact that an intense search was deployed throughout the day yesterday that culminated without hope of finding anyone else alive, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

Minutes before the rescued said that repeated word, some fishermen who were in the area had spotted him struggling with difficulty in the water and had notified the emergency services. It was around seven in the afternoon on Saturday. A Local Police patrol that was near the beach went first to carry out a quick intervention that would save the lives of three of the occupants of the shipwreck.

A local police officer used a children’s surfboard and a jug of water filled with air for the first rescue



“You could see a person there,” Elena García, the owner of the private parking lot in front of this beach in Mazarrón, recalled yesterday, where the search work by land, sea and air was carried out throughout the day, coordinated by Salvamento Marítimo, to try to find another nine occupants, all of Algerian origin, who disappeared in the sinking of the boat, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

During the search of the area, two bodies were found, but remains of the boat or other nine occupants still do not appear



«He would swim a little and stop. I think it was because I couldn’t take it anymore, “he said. “Then I saw a Local Police car that came like crazy and stopped in front of the caravan,” says Elena. “An agent asked me if we had a surfboard. And I said to him: ‘The only one I have is my granddaughter’s.’ And I gave it to him. He also gave him “a white plastic water jug ​​with a cap to use as a float,” added Isabel Andúgar and her husband Joaquín, two residents of Murcia who hours before had arrived at the place with three of their five children to spend a weekend of a week that would soon be overshadowed by tragedy.

Good weather triggers the arrival of boats The arrival of good weather has led in recent days to the arrival of a wave of boats to the coast of the Region of Murcia, as well as the rest of the Mediterranean. Only since last Wednesday the disembarkation of 140 immigrants in the Community has been counted irregularly, taking into account this last wrecked boat where they were traveling, according to the Government Delegation 14 people. The arrival of ships could continue in the coming days, in which meteorological stability is expected to remain. The Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue intercepted another three boats with 43 Algerians on Friday on the coast of the Region. The Spanish coast is a frequent destination for precarious boats that leave North Africa with irregular immigrants. Deaths on these trips are common: so far this year on the western Mediterranean route, the one that leads to Spain, 58 people have died, according to a balance by the International Organization for Migration. Last year 330 died making this journey. From January to mid-March, 4,377 migrants reached Spain by sea, a slight increase compared to the 4,033 who did so in the same period of 2020, according to figures from the Interior Ministry. More than half of the migrants, 2,580, made landfall in the Canary Islands, the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic that has seen an escalation in arrivals since the end of 2019, coinciding with increased vigilance on Mediterranean routes.

The witnesses coincided in highlighting the courage of a Local Police agent who, armed only with that small surfboard and a carafe full of air, launched himself at the first rescued. “He didn’t think about it, he took off his weapon and his shoes and got into the water,” said Joaquín. “He left everything on the shore and began to swim,” confirmed Elena García. The state of the sea was already beginning to get complicated.

With the help of surfers



The agent had to advance about 200 meters to reach the immigrant, reported the sergeant and chief inspector of the Local Police of Mazarrón, Alberto Zomeño, who pointed out that “the luck and courage of the agent who entered the water and his athletic ability »Allowed this first rescue to be successfully completed, especially considering that the person who was drowning was« young and of a certain size ».

Elena, meanwhile, went to warn some surfers: “One of them came, who helped the police when he was already taking the first one out.”

Next to a palm tree, members of the Samur then busied themselves with sheltering, with the help of the neighbors, the rescued while they asked about the others. ‘He was drenched, red with cold. With tremendous hypothermia, ”Elena recalled. “We gave him coffee with milk,” explained Jorge Pozo, a security guard at the entrance of the farm. My husband also gave her a glass of hot milk. They wrapped him up a bit and we gave him my socks and my clothes.

“I asked him how many came with him in the boat,” Elena pointed out. «He was making the gesture with the open hand to me. At first I understood that there were five. Then he told the Samur technicians that there were more. As Elena’s granddaughter approached, the immigrant grabbed her arm: “He told me: ‘Children, children’. I asked him: «That children were coming? And he said, ‘Yes.’ While they were tending to the first castaway, the agents and the surfers set out in search of more occupants of the boat.

«I asked one of the boys on the boards to be very careful, because the sea was scary. But he left again ”, asserted the vigilante Jorge Pozo.

That saved two more lives. The first rescued was found very close to the municipality of Lorca, in the direction of Puntas de Calnegre “clinging to some rocks, in a very steep area,” police sources said. “He was in a physical condition that required immediate medical attention and an emergency evacuation,” explained Sergeant Zomeño. Simultaneously and with the help of the surfers, they were able to remove another person who was about fifty meters from the shore. This third occupant would be the last to come out of the water alive. Later, two bodies were found and the search for the remaining nine began.

The rescued were taken to Cartagena and Almería. Two of them were admitted to the Santa Lucía hospital, and the other, the most serious, had to be transferred to Almería by helicopter.

“For a person to risk his life like this, imagine the situation he would have – the waitress of one of the bars in the area, of Moroccan origin, lamented – how he had to be in his country.”