The premieres do not stop. FOX Premium announced that the Canadian series is coming to Latin America The disappearance, which presents a dramatic story full of mysteries.

The six-episode miniseries recounts the sudden and inexplicable disappearance of Anthony Sullivan (Michael Riendeau) who, on his tenth birthday, is no longer seen.

The disappearance trailer

What is The disappearance of FOX Premium about?

According to the official synopsis, The disappearance tells the story of Henry Sullivan, a retired judge and grandfather of Anthony, a boy who disappears in the middle of his birthday party.

Given what happened, he decides to start his own investigation to find his grandson, despite the fact that his friend and former colleague, Lieutenant Susan bowden, is working on the case, and his involvement could threaten the investigation.

While this is happening, Anthony’s parents, Luke and Helen, desperately search for the child, so they follow whatever leads come their way. Amid the inquiries, tensions rise between the couple, especially when Luke begins to suspect that his son’s disappearance could be related to his father’s past.

How many chapters will The disappearance have?

The disappearance will be just six episodes long and stars Emmy Award winner Peter Coyote, Michael Riendeau, Micheline Lanctôt, Aden Young and Camille Sullivan.

Release date and time of The disappearance on FOX Premium

The fiction can be seen from this Friday, January 15, 2021 through FOX Premium Series at 9.00 pm