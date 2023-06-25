Stockton Rush, the submersible pilot Titan who, along with the other four occupants of the ship, died this week in North Atlantic waters, tempted luck by disguising it as progress. In a video that today has a macabre tone, the also CEO of OceanGate, the company that offered exploration missions to the wreck of the titanic, argued that regulations —safety controls, including the approval certificate for the device— prevent scientific advancement and therefore had to be bypassed. To advance.

With a genuinely American self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of visionaries, Rush, whose wife is the great-great-granddaughter of a couple who drowned in the titanic —another grim wink—, he explained in the video: “I would like to be remembered as an innovative man. I think it was General McArthur who said, ‘You will be remembered by the rules you break.’ I have broken some rules to make this possible. I think I have broken them backed by good engineering and logic. Titanium and carbon fiber [los materiales del sumergible]there is a rule not to do it… well I did it”.

Perhaps the epic that surrounded the shipwreck of the titanic in 1912 it would not have gone beyond mere noise in the age of social networks. But the host of questions raised today by the end of the Titan it reverberates with more intensity than any virtual clamor, destined to fade away. All are questions, doubts, suspicions and even calculating the probabilities of errors, which led to chartering an almost handmade ship that lacked too many controls. That is why the first of all the questions is how, despite the warnings of even catastrophic risks for the exploration, five people assumed them —signing a consent that mentioned the possibility of death three times on the first page— to board a device with the size of a zulo and go down almost 4,000 meters of underwater travel. Verne himself would have been overwhelmed by the argument.

The question derived from the first question is obvious: whether or not the thriving industry of extreme or adventure tourism is sufficiently regulated (a definition rejected by OceanGate, which covered its offer of a scientific nature, and which also denies the lack of security in the ship). Who will pay the bill for the colossal deployment, with the participation of human and material resources from the US, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. Why, in short, was it coordinated from the command of the Coast Guard in Boston, and not from San Juan de Newfoundland (Canada), the port where the ship was moored last month? Titan, more than 700 kilometers from the wreck. The easiest question to answer is a rhetorical one: was it really worth the risk? The sad fate of Titan has some ill-fated revenge: unlike the sinking of the liner on her maiden voyage, when first-class passengers were more likely to escape, this time the wealth of the crew, who paid $250,000 a head to peer through a tiny hatch into the remains of the titanicIt was of no use to them. He Titan He has made a clean sweep of fortune and misfortune.

At least 46 people successfully traveled in the OceanGate submersible to the site of the shipwreck. titanic in 2021 and 2022, according to letters that the company filed with a federal District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, which oversees everything related to the wreck of the titanic. But both former company employees and passengers have raised questions about the safety of the submersible. Add to that the lack of regulation of underwater exploration activities — compared to special voyages, the underwater sector is much more lax, according to experts — the result could only be fatal, as the implosion of the Titan.

David Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, charged in 2018 that the method the company devised to ensure the strength of the hull — acoustic monitoring that could detect cracks and bursts as the hull was stressed under pressure — was inadequate and could “subjecting passengers to extreme potential danger in an experimental submersible.” The company rejected the accusations, as it did again this Friday about the lack of security on board, and dismissed Lochridge’s lawsuit, recalling that he was fired for refusing to accept the assurances of the chief engineer that the monitoring protocol was more suitable for detecting failures than a method proposed by Lochridge (he was also not an engineer, according to the company).

In addition to the Lochridge lawsuit, which was settled in late 2018, industry representatives from the submersible industry addressed OceanGate that same year to warn of potential “minor to catastrophic” risks, following an industry symposium. . It is unknown whether the company that owns the Titan acknowledged receipt of notices.

One of the company’s first clients, German businessman Arthur Loibl, compared his dive two years ago to a suicide mission. “Imagine a metal tube a few meters long with a metal plate for the floor. You can’t stand. You can’t kneel. Everyone is sitting almost on top of the others. You can’t be claustrophobic.” He youtuber and Mexican adventurer Alan Estrada, who went down to the titanic last year, he enjoyed the trip (“it was spectacular”), although he would not repeat it: “I was aware that I was risking my life, I knew what could happen”.

Director James Cameron, who has gone down twenty times to the titanic, told the BBC on Thursday that he knew there had been an “extreme catastrophic event” as soon as he heard the news that the submersible was missing. “For me, there was no question,” Cameron recounted. “There was no place to search. When they finally lowered a robot [el jueves]they found it in a matter of hours, maybe minutes,” said the Oscar-winning filmmaker, for whom the reports on the 96 hours of breathable air on board and the detection of underwater noise on Tuesday and Wednesday were “a prolonged farce, a nightmare” that gave families false hope.

Mike Reiss, series writer The Simpson who participated in an expedition in 2022, recalled on Thursday the risk acceptance that passengers had to sign, assuming that on the way they would be “subjected to extreme pressure and that any failure of the ship could cause serious injury or death.” “I will be exposed to risks associated with high pressure gases, pure oxygen, high voltage systems that could cause injury, disability and death,” Reiss recited from memory to the AP agency. “If I am injured, I may not receive immediate medical attention.”

risk acceptance

For the experts, the signing of the consent by the deceased in the Titan may invalidate the families’ claim for compensation. “If those disclaimers are good, and I imagine they probably are because they were written by a lawyer, [las familias] they may not be able to get damages,” explained Thomas Schoenbaum, a maritime law specialist at the University of Washington. Wrongful death and negligence lawsuits could succeed. But the legal actions will face other challenges in determining responsibility: according to Rush declared in 2021, OceanGate, the parent company, is American, while OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the dives to the titanic, was based in the Bahamas. With regard to civil liability, it is also worth asking whether the Titan was insured or could be claimed from the insurance of the Canadian mother ship, the icebreaker Polar Prince, which transferred him on board to the immersion area. The victims’ countries of origin could also file lawsuits, perhaps also for the cost of the colossal search and rescue deployment.

In deep-sea exploration, laws and conventions can be more easily circumvented than in other fields. He Titan It was not registered as a US ship or with international security regulatory bodies, Salvatore Mercogliano, a professor at Campbell University in North Carolina specializing in maritime history and politics, told local media. She also didn’t have the maritime industry classification that sets standards on things like hull construction. “Deep-water submersible operations are at a point that resembles the situation in aviation at the beginning of the 20th century,” Mercogliano explained. “Aviation was in its infancy, and we had to wait for accidents to occur for decisions to be translated into laws. There will come a time when you will not have to think twice before getting on a submersible and descending to 4,000 meters. But we haven’t reached that point yet.”

These types of activities attract less scrutiny than those of space travel companies. In the case of Titan, this is partly because it operated in international waters, far from the jurisdiction of the United States or other nations. And that was because Rush didn’t want to be constrained by the rules. “Having an outside entity update on every innovation before testing it in the real world is anathema to rapid innovation,” he wrote on the OceanGate web blog.

Race against time, titanic effort, colossal deployment of human and technological resources: epic has not been spared these days, as if the world was witnessing the second shipwreck of the titanic. Nothing to do, however, with the majesty of the ocean liner, a prodigy in its time, which was ultimately defeated by an iceberg. He Titan it was a narrow cylinder, like a metal tube, with no room to stretch out your legs; almost a toy, piloted with a joystick from a video game console, at the mercy of the stormy ocean. Its five occupants have monopolized for four days the attention that is denied to the shipwrecked of other seas, but in a hundred years, they will be, in the best of cases, a footnote in the history of the titanic.

