Paddock Girls‘Embarras’ and even ‘Florero’ women. These are just some of the names by which the hostesses are known that pose smiling in the photos and give the flowers to the winners of the great awards in the motor world. However, Since 2018 they are no longer present in Formula 1.

This decision was made just one year after the total acquisition of the World Championship by Liberty Media Corporation. This conglomerate of American media controls various entertainment sectors such as the main Sirius XM satellite radio service, the live music giant Live Nation Entertainment and since 2017 Formula One Group.

Liberty made the decision of Eliminate the ‘Grilled Girls’ after assessing the women’s body rewitting comments that flooded social networks about the type of clothing and behavior requested from them. They were part of the customs prior to the test by placing themselves in front of each of the cars holding a poster with the name of the pilot and its position in the race.

According to the great responsible for the company, although for decades the use of girls on the grill has been common in the great F1 awards, this practice is no longer aligned with the current values ​​of the brand and contrasts evidently with the current social norms. Also had a lot of weight in this decision greater number of women in management positions and in boxes in the motor worldas the legal and administrative director of Liberty, Renée L. Wilm.

In Moto GP yes they continue the paddock girls

However, for the moment There are no plans to eliminate women from the MotoGP output grid. The reason has to do with the direction of Dorna Sports SL, the company responsible for the organization of the World Motorcycle Championship and that also holds the rights of commercial exploitation.

The presence of these ‘girls has had great controversiesespecially in Spanish territory, such as several elimination initiatives in the Jerez GP and in Catalonia. They advocated their participation for using the female body as an advertising claim. They pointed out that the current role of ‘Paragas’ does not fit with a modern and egalitarian society and raised a renewal of their clothing, a point that the pilot Marc Márquez has also supported.

However, Dorna silenced these proposals when considering them as part of the staff of the Grand Prix, as well as mechanics or security personnel. The company continues to have the final decision in the absence of higher regulations.

But this situation may change in the near future. Liberty has acquired 86% of Dorna Sports, so it has managed to combine the main two -wheel roads in the world under the same ‘flag’. Is this the beginning of the end of the ‘Paddock Girls’ in MotoGP?