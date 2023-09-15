The mysterious disappearance of the Minister of Defense, who has been missing for almost three weeks, has once again set off alarm bells in the West after something similar happened in June with the Minister of Foreign Affairs before being purged. The last public appearance of Li Shangfu, 65, was on August 29, when he gave a speech at a security forum with African nations a few days after meeting in Moscow and Minsk with Russian and Belarusian leaders.

US officials have revealed on condition of anonymity to the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times that Li is being removed as part of a corruption investigation related to his previous position. Before his appointment in March as defense minister, he had headed the People’s Liberation Army’s General Armament Department, which manages military equipment procurement. In a rare notice, the unit reported in July that it was seeking to “clean up” its bidding process and invited the public to report irregularities, dating back to 2017.

See also Belarusian foreign minister dies suddenly Related News



It so happens that in July, in addition, Xi Jinping’s regime beheaded the Armed Forces unit in charge of strategic missiles. His then-boss, Li Yuchao, disappeared from radar for weeks before being purged along with two of his deputies by an anti-corruption unit, according to the South China Morning Post.

On July 25, Beijing also announced the dismissal of Foreign Minister Qin Gang, one month after his last public appearance. Gang, who like Li was one of the five state councilors, was removed by the Communist Party without explanation, which unleashed endless speculation.

House arrest



Concern about Li increased after the US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, posted on social media that the Chinese Defense Minister would be under house arrest. This would explain his last two notable absences. On September 5 he was due to meet Rear Admiral Sean Wat of the Singapore Navy. His meeting with Vietnamese defense leaders on the 7th and 8th was also cancelled. Hanoi noted that Beijing claimed that his absence was due to a “health problem.”

When asked this Friday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry about Li, the office’s spokesperson, Mao Ning, indicated in a press conference that “she was not aware of the situation.”