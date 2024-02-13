Bloomberg: AR glasses like Vision Pro will replace tablets in the future

Augmented reality devices will replace the iPad and other devices in the future. About it reports Bloomberg.

According to authoritative reviewer Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro glasses turned out to be controversial. “There's been a lot of talk about how the headset could be the future of the Mac or a replacement for the iPhone,” Gurman said, noting that the augmented reality device, despite all the shortcomings of the first generation, looks like a real device from the future.

The author predicted that in a few years, more models offering AR experiences will appear on the market. In this regard, entertainment gadgets may disappear. “Glasses are an alternative to using your computer when you're sitting on the couch, in bed, or on an airplane—the same places you might use an iPad,” said Mark Gurman.

However, the journalist noted that Vision Pro and other augmented reality devices will not be popular in the near future: “now it is more like a “preview of the future” than the future itself.” According to him, high cost, problems with optimization and low autonomy do not attract consumers.

Earlier, insiders said that the Chinese corporation Huawei planned to release augmented reality glasses, which will be released before the end of the year. It is reported that the device will cost half as much as the Apple Vision Pro.