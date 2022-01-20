Andrey Spivakov, Managing Director for Retail Credit Products at Raiffeisenbank, predicted the almost complete disappearance of plastic bank cards in Russia. He told RIA Newsthat in the next few years they will no longer be popular.

According to the banker, the number of virtual and plastic credit cards in the hands of Russians will reach an equilibrium this year.

“Parity between physical and virtual credit cards will come just in 2022. And then for another couple of years, physical carriers of loans will lose their relevance,” he said.

According to Spivakov, in a few years, no more than 15 percent of customers will want to continue using a physical bank payment card. He noted that this is due to the perception of plastic credit cards as a “beautiful accessory.” At the same time, the most voluminous of all types of loans — mortgages — will go online, the expert assured.

Earlier, Andrey Kolganov, an economist and leading researcher at Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), spoke about the benefits of switching to electronic payment systems. Removing banknotes would automate accounting and give tax authorities greater control over the movement of money in the economy, he said.