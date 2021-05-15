“Where is my mom, where is she?”

“No, it wasn’t me, it was an accident.” She and your dad were arguing… go to Las Matas, look for her, it was an accident.

This is a fragment of the crude conversation that the character of Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) has with his uncle ‘Tito’, cousin of his father Luis Rey (Óscar Janeada), in the second season of the series Luis Miguel from Netflix, released at the end of April 2021. Although the confession does not clearly say what happened to Marcela Basteri, the singer’s mother, and disappeared at the end of the eighties, it does revive the mystery of her whereabouts.

The theories surrounding the disappearance of Marcela Basteri have always aroused deep interest in the media and in the singer’s most unconditional fans. All these speculations have been fueled by the countless interviews and television programs that have talked about Luis Miguel’s family, work and love problems (San Juan, Puerto Rico, 1970). Most of these television productions have given voice to former partners, friends and former colleagues of the singer who talk about him and his mother, despite the fact that he himself has remained hermetic about his private life.

The most representative theory was built in 2018, just when the first season of the series of Luis Miguel premiered on Netflix and captivated millions of viewers around the world. Various media Argentines Y mexicans, mainly, they assured that the singer’s mother could be found wandering the streets of Buenos Aires. The supposed finding appeared in several headlines of programs of the heart in which it was speculated if that European woman, and of advanced age, was the mother of the singer. “It is here in Argentina, in the Constitución neighborhood, one day they will agree with me,” said Argentine journalist Luis Ventura. In an interview for channel 4 of Uruguay.

Paparazzi, television networks, journalists, fans and youtubers They went to the center of Buenos Aires to verify if, indeed, it was Marcela Basteri. She always denied it. Later, the Argentine courts determined that the woman was not the mother of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri but Honorina Montes, an Asturian woman from a small town called San Julián de Bimenes, who disappeared almost three decades ago. Honorina’s family, whom EL PAÍS interviewed in 2018, learned of her whereabouts through a fan from Gijón who sent videos of the Asturian woman to some inhabitants of Bimenes.

“The success of the series exceeded expectations, it was a social phenomenon. The great production and the tremendous story are a mixture of ingredients that end up penetrating deeply and that produce an effect of empathy that is not passive, but active, where even people visit and look for the places that appear in the series “, he explains to ICON the Spanish journalist Javier León Herrera, author of the new book Oro de Rey, Luis Miguel, the biography, published at the end of April 2021, where interviews, investigations, data and exclusive anecdotes of the Mexican singer are collected. “All this is a phenomenon of the platforms of streaming. Here in Spain, for example, there are series that have had a lot of impact and that after their broadcast they have caused that detective effect in many people, that of wanting to know and even going to the sites, it is not surprising that this happens ”, he says Lion.

Anna Favella, the actress who plays Marcela Basteri in the Luis Miguel series (left). The singer’s mother in real life (right). Internet

“Why do people like to consume Luis Miguel’s books, series and news so much? First, because we are talking about one of the most important Spanish-speaking singers; second, because he has always been very hermetic with his family life and that generates interest; third, because his life has been difficult but exciting. He alone is a mass phenomenon that has managed to capture the attention of the new generations of young people, ”says Juan Manuel Navarro Salinas, Mexican journalist and co-author of the singer’s new biographical book. “The story of Luis Miguel became known more than 25 years ago, however, over time the reporters, the television programs change, every year they talk about the same thing again and now all that is magnified with the series ”.

The authors assure that they owed a debt to the readers, since this book, whose publication was delayed a year due to the pandemic, covers all the years after the death of Father Luis Rey, in 1992, and serves as a continuation of books about Luis Miguel published in the past; such as Luis, my king, (1997) that has served as the basis for the successful Netflix series (a production that has the authorization of the singer).

The mystery of Basteri in Las Matas (Madrid) – one of the last places where he was seen alive, according to the series – that revived this second season of the series has already borne its first collateral fruits. Telemundo television in the United States moved to this urbanization on the outskirts of the Spanish capital to investigate what happened to the singer’s mother. TV Azteca from Mexico did it in 2019. Both television networks have recorded a house that supposedly belonged to the Gallego Basteri family, in addition to interviewing some of the locals.

Some fans of the singer have also mobilized to Las Matas, curious to know more about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri. Even the phenomenon of the search for Luis Miguel’s mother moved to social networks. The day of the premiere of the second season, on April 18, ‘Las Matas’ it was a trend on Twitter, and you could read messages such as: “I want to run to Las Matas to look for Luis Miguel’s mother!”

Most of these messages have a certain humorous tone despite being a tragic and delicate subject for the Gallego Basteri family. There, in Las Matas, not everyone participates in this almost international obsession: “We have heard that some people say that in the urbanization they saw the singer’s mother for the last time, but we had no idea,” says a clerk by phone. of a cafeteria in the Las Matas neighborhood, in the municipality of Las Rozas, Madrid.

Luis Miguel and actor Diego Boneta during the filming of the series. INSTAGRAM

Luis Miguel comforts his father in an episode of the Netflix series. JUAN CARLOS POLANCO / Netflix

“The objective of this type of narrative such as the crime novel or the Luis Miguel series is for the viewer to get out of their daily routine and enter something more exciting, such as an unsolved mystery. They give you the dose you need to always keep you on your toes. The role of being a detective has always fascinated, since he is someone who can do a bit of justice in a world where an illegality is committed, he gives that strange feeling of a hero “, he explains Simone belli, social psychologist and professor at the Complutense University of Madrid.

The obsession that the series provokes about Luis Miguel among its fans is not limited to the mystery of his mother’s disappearance. At the end of December 2021 a group of tiktokers they infiltrated a mansion in the exclusive Diamante area in Acapulco, Mexico. “We have just arrived here in Acapulco at the abandoned house of Luismi Y In a bit Let’s see if we can get in, ”one of the young people said in the recording before showing a series of three videos in which the interior and exterior of the house were seen. Various media assured that, indeed, it was the property of the singer.

“One thing has to be clarified,” says Javier León Herrera. “Of course, Luis Miguel and his brothers have full knowledge of what happened to Marcela Basteri. They have never been amused that the issue was handled like this publicly because it is something very private. However, we already know how this works … ”. Apparently, any tragedy becomes a source of entertainment and obsession once it crosses the screen’s multi-color and HD barrier.

The singer Luis Miguel, in Madrid in 2018. GJB / GTRES

