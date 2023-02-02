WITHOUT BUYING A TICKET, five governors of the country, all from Morena, won the Fonatur jackpot.

As of the next few weeks, they will be left with a million-dollar bag and the operation of the tourist developments of this fund created in 1974 to make Mexico a tourist power.

And it is that yesterday morning, Wednesday, the parade of state executives began with the director of Fonatur, Javier May. The first was from Oaxaca, Salomón Jara Cruz, who was informed of three things.

That federal resources for the administration of the Huatulco tourist complex will be channeled to the state government for the operation and administration of Fonatur.

That the government of Oaxaca is going to assume control of infrastructure development, the construction of works in the Bahías de Huatulco and the administration of the trust.

And that the reason for this decision is that, without any notice, or decree, or document of the sort, Fonatur, whose origin is the Bank of Mexico in the six-year term of Luis Echeverría, will disappear this year.

Fonatur currently has a budget authorized by Congress for this year of 144 million 662 thousand pesos for the Mayan Train and 130 million 808 thousand pesos for Fonatur Infrastructure.

This last bag is the one that is going to be distributed, in addition to Jara, Mara Lezama in Quintana Roo; Victor Manuel Castro in Baja California Sur; Evelyn Salgado in Guerrero; and Rubén Rocha in Sinaloa.

Under their administrations will be the rectory and management of the fully planned destinations of Cancun, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Loreto, Los Cabos and Playa Espíritu.

FINALLY JANE FRASER met with Andrés Manuel López Obrador yesterday. The visit was originally scheduled for this Thursday, but it ended up being brought forward. The CEO of Citi was accompanied by the director of the Latin America region, Ernesto Torres Cantú, who left the helm of Banamex at the end of 2021 in the hands of Manuel Romo.

At the meeting, which was attended by Secretary of the Treasury Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Fraser endorsed the financial conglomerate’s interest in continuing to do business in Mexico in corporate banking. Obviously, he talked about the progress of the sale of Banamex, where Germán Larrea, as we informed him, was already the only finalist. On the other hand, in the 4T government, an issue in which they have shown great interest is the course of the bank’s cultural heritage, which is valued at nearly 2 billion dollars.

TESLA IS NOT thinking of settling in the T-Mex Park, an industrial complex attached to the new Felipe Ángeles international airport, as the presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez, reported on Tuesday. Elon Musk’s team has not had any contact with Fibra UNO, the trust chaired by Moisés El-Mann and directed by Gonzalo Robina, developers of that infrastructure.

On the other hand, Tesla already has advanced negotiations with the Hidalgo government, headed by Julio Menchaca. Approximately 800 hectares have been evaluated in the Tizayuca area, where years ago it was planned to build the alternative airport to the CdMx one. It is a polygon that is about 21 kilometers from the Santa Lucía base. Don’t lose sight of it. Hidalgo, state of Morena, and not Nuevo León, which governs Movimiento Ciudadano, would take that mega-investment. That is the question.

JAIME ALEJANDRO Gutiérrez Vidal ended this Monday his term as Administrative Member of the Federal Institute of Specialists in Commercial Insolvency, led by Edgar Bonilla. There are several magistrates, headed by his protector and promoter, the electoral magistrate Indalfer Infante, who are lobbying for him to remain in office for another eight years, despite the fact that he does not have much experience in liquidating companies. Gutiérrez accumulated during these eight years 166 bankruptcy proceedings in which workers and creditors, including SAT and IMSS, are still waiting for some payment.

BY THE WAY, Alonso Ancira resumed the negotiations that he himself canceled two years ago, when he was forced to sell AHMSA and a consortium of businessmen from CdMx, Monterrey, Morelia and Houston was created at the request of Julio Villarreal who were willing to buy him 55 % owned by his family, of which approximately 15% belong to him personally. Now that the Monclova steel company has less capacity to generate profits and remains indefinitely operating with a minimum flow, Ancira returned to the table of talks with creditors. Basically Cargill and Afirme, and with those investors.

THE JUDICIAL POWER will finally be the one that resolves the conflict that exists between the community of Mexican notaries who are debating between the legality or not of digital procedures. While the National College of Mexican Notaries, chaired by Guadalupe Díaz Carranza, ensures that legal instruments obtained through technology lack legitimacy, other notaries justify virtual hearings to grant legal instruments, arguing that they are allowed under Article 1803- I of the Federal Civil Code. Under it, for example, real estate funding companies such as Briq, by Alberto Padilla, operate.