Arturo Robles left home, went to work and at 7:44 in the morning he sent his last message to his family. He said something innocuous, everyday, ordinary, the kind of message you send when you can’t imagine you’re about to disappear: that he was going to have breakfast. He no longer read the reply, sent 16 minutes later. His trace disappeared on the morning of Monday, May 22, and life continued its course as if nothing had happened in Jardines Vallarta, in Zapopan, Jalisco. “The week is gone and we don’t know anything else,” laments his sister, Beatriz Robles, over the phone. That day three other young people disappeared in the same neighborhood. Two days before, another one had vanished without a trace. All five of them worked or went to the same place: a call center. Nobody knows where they are.

Five missing people, five lives in brackets, five families that have taken to the streets of Guadalajara this Friday to demand, five days later, that they appear alive. All the stories are similar to Robles’s: seemingly ordinary days that begin to break with unanswered messages, hours of uncertainty, and finally, the nightmare of facing a disappearance.

Robles is 30 years old, with short black hair, piercing on the ears, nose and chest, tattoos on the legs. The siblings Itzel Abigail (27) and Carlos David (23) Valladolid Hernández left home together that morning of May 22 for work. Both were telephone advisers at the call center. She has tattoos on her arms and legs, straight brown hair; he, a scar on his right forearm. Jesús Alfredo Salazar Ventura (37) has honey-colored eyes and also tattoos on his arms. The day he disappeared he was on his way to call centr for a job interview, according to some versions.

Two days earlier, on May 20, Carlos Benjamín García Cuevas had already disappeared—31 years old, short, wavy, brown hair, scar on his forehead. He was the first of all. The Prosecutor’s Office has assured in a statement that it is investigating the five disappearances together, since all the victims worked in the same place. Beyond that, the information is scarce and fragmented. Just a few notes that do not serve to outline a complete picture of what could have happened. The case stands out for its opacity in a country that is already accustomed to hiding its miseries under the rug.

“We have no information. We went through the area, we identified the cameras that could have recorded something and we took it to the Prosecutor’s Office. Every time we go they tell us: ‘We are busy’; ‘we are saturated’; ‘they have to wait’. And the truth is that it is difficult not to understand it, because you arrive there and the walls of the Prosecutor’s Office are covered with missing persons. You hear about these things on the news. We live in an insecure country, you know these things happen, but you never imagine that it could happen to you. And this is like fighting a monster that keeps getting bigger and you can’t stop it. The government does nothing. It’s hard, but we keep hoping to find him dead or alive,” adds Beatriz, Arturo Robles’ sister.

The Prosecutor’s Office, for the moment, only says that it is investigating. In his statement this Thursday, he speaks of “remote searches”, of “collecting video recordings, testimonials and other evidence” in the call center; of search operations in the surroundings; of surveillance cameras intervened and “expert personnel in the matter” who analyze the case. But nothing else. A hypothesis has not yet emerged, nothing to comfort the families of the victims, no strings to pull from to try to understand what could have happened, why five young people went out to work one day and still have not returned home.

Jalisco is the reddest point on the map of disappearances in Mexico; a territory that stands out like an ulcer among the already bleeding cartography of a country that has counted 110,742 disappeared since 1962. Only in this state, the one that holds the sinister record, 14,978 people have disappeared.

However, this new case has shocked the State and has brought to mind the memory of a recent collective trauma. In 2018, three film students, Salomón Aceves Gastélum (25 years old), Jesús Daniel Díaz (20) and Marco Ávalos (20), were brutally murdered and dissolved in acid by members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, who mistook them for members of a rival group. That tragedy is still very fresh in the memory of Jalisco. Comparisons with the disappearance of the five young men from the call center they have been unavoidable, fueled by the opacity and lack of information in the face of an event that is difficult to understand.

Arturo Robles is the youngest of six siblings. He studied architecture at UNAM (National Autonomous University of Mexico). He has been in Jalisco for a short time and earns just 3,000 pesos a week for his work in the call center. Her sister says that she sells vacation packages in English because she is good at the language. Now, the State holds its breath while the families of Robles and his four companions demonstrate in the Glorieta de los Desaparecidos, hoping that the five young people will not become another number in the black statistics.

