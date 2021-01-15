Photograph of Wendy Sánchez, a young woman who disappeared on January 9, shared on social networks by her family. Facebook Baruc Sánchez

The last time her family heard from her, Wendy Sánchez was preparing to visit them from the town of San Francisco (Nayarit) to the city of Guadalajara, in Jalisco. The 33-year-old woman told them she would be leaving early January 9 in her white 2015 Jeep Cherokee pickup. A few hours later, the family began to worry when they saw that Sánchez did not come home. “We sent him WhatsApp messages and the calls were no longer coming to his cell phone,” says his brother Baruc Sánchez.

The federal highway on which Sánchez’s trail was lost is a direct toll route. “She came down that highway because she felt safer driving there than on the freeway,” says her brother. The Sánchez family reported the disappearance of the woman to the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, which turned the investigation over to the parallel unit in Nayarit, since the young woman lived in this state. “My brother and my father traveled the highway in the opposite direction, stopping at the booths and asking at each National Guard checkpoint with a photo of her and the investigation file of the Prosecutor’s Office,” says the brother of the disappeared. No one saw the car or Wendy Sánchez.

The authorities have not ruled beyond publishing the young woman’s data. The Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office has activated the Alba Protocol for disappeared women and requested the collaboration of citizens. Wendy Sánchez is 1.63 meters tall, has a medium build, wears glasses, has brown eyes and a fair complexion. If you have any information to locate her, call the Office of the Prosecutor 129 6000 extension 17005. At the moment, there is no information on the whereabouts of the woman or on any detainee during the investigation. The family says they have not been contacted to ask for a ransom either.

#ProtocolAlba | Society in general is requested to collaborate to carry out the prompt location of WENDY SÁNCHEZ MUÑOZ. Any information communicated to the Alba Nayarit Protocol Coordination 129 6000 ext. 17005. pic.twitter.com/B4ew1Po038 – Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office (@NayaritFiscalia) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Baruc Sánchez has decided to act through social networks. Every day at eight o’clock in the evening, he asks his friends, followers and people from civil society to help him position the hashtag #TeBuscamosWendy. “In this country we are going to lack walls to scratch the names of our disappeared,” Sánchez wrote on his Twitter account.

Wendy Sánchez is a visual artist who has lived in the town of San Francisco, known as “San Pancho”, in front of the Bay of Banderas in Nayarit, for four years. Since her disappearance, users of social networks have joined the search and dissemination of the name of the artist until they find her.

The disappearance of Wendy Sánchez occurs in a context of increased violence in the region and a growth in forced disappearances in the State of Jalisco, which ranked first in cases of disappearance throughout the country, according to the National Registry of Persons Disappeared and not located (RNPDNO) of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), with more than 11,269 missing persons, according to official data updated until last December.