The US Coast Guard said the search was taking place on Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. Ocean Gate Expedition confirmed ownership of the missing ship.

In a statement to BBC News, the company said: “We are in the process of exploring and marshalling all options for the safe return of the crew. Our entire focus is on the submarine crew members and their families.”

In 2021 the Ocean Gate Expedition embarked on what it expected would be an annual voyage to chronicle the disintegration of the iconic ocean liner that collided with an iceberg and sank in 1912.

The Associated Press quoted the company at the time as saying that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions will also include about 40 paid tourists who will take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submarine.

The first group of tourists financed the expedition by spending between $100,000 and $150,000 per seat.