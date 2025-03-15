The disappearance of a Francoist shield ends the political career in the PP of a mayor of Valladolid

Although it came from before, everything broke out by a Francoist shield. In Santervás de Campos, a municipality of 108 inhabitants of Valladolid, a war against the mayor of the PP has begun, which denounced that the Francoist shield that had retired from the town hall in 2019 had disappeared. The Valladolid PP has expelled Elena Gay from the municipal group without her having the opportunity to give her version. For a few weeks, according to sources consulted by this newspaper, there has been a motion of censure that has been paralyzed at the moment.

The president of the provincial PP, Conrado Istcar, has expelled from the municipal group to the mayor of Santervás for facts “contrary to the political discipline inherent in the participation in politics under the acronym of the PP.” Istar, who does not belong to the municipal group of Santervás, but has still expelled him from it, accuses the mayor of creating a “high conflict” between the PP councilors “unjustly denouncing some of them” and by dismissing the deputy mayor of the PP to give position to a representative of Santervás decides, a local formation. However, the complaint filed by the mayor did not go against any specific person, but denounced the disappearance of this element.

The former mayor of Santervás, Santiago Baeza (also from the PP) had saved the shield in a panera of the Junta de Castilla y León that he had used personally for years. In the City Council there is no report or writing that indicates where the shield was deposited, a withdrawal that was approved in full in 2019, but an issue that was never known again. When that panera goes out to auction and changes hands (to the councilor of a local formation), the owner notifies the mayor that the shield is in that space to see how to proceed, in addition to traffic signs. A few days later, he returns to the panera and the shield had disappeared.

Complaint before the Civil Guard

The mayor asks the secretary too and this says ignoring where the shield can be. It is then that the mayor of Santervás decides to go to the Civil Guard because the shield, although Francoist, is still municipal heritage and as such must be guarded or transferred following the orders of the Secretary of State of Democratic Memory. The governor contacted the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory (ARMH), which transferred that this shield could not be preserved.

In the complaint, to which Eldiario.es has had access, the mayor informs the Civil Guard that one of the councilors said that he had it, before what the mayor told him that the shield had to be withdrawn under the act and then destroyed. “He has replied that he occupies what he has to occupy,” reflects the complaint, in which the mayor insists that he acts as a representative of the City Council and does not want to “personally load against anyone.”

Asked the Civil Guard in this regard, ensures that the established procedure was followed and that the complaint was sent “to the competent court.” A few days after the mayor filed the complaint, that stone shield again appears’ in the courtyard of the municipal shelter. This newspaper has contacted Santiago Baeza, who says that this matter “does not affect him personally.” I left it and I have disregarded. They were the councilors to pick it up, ”says Baeza.

The tension rose in those days and the mayor decided to change the deputy mayor and deposit her confidence in another person outside the Popular Party. The only councilor of the opposition, of Santervás decides, but who does live in the town, became the lieutenant mayor. This decision is one of those that the PP wields to expel the mayor, who is considering this decision of Conrado Istar. “Municipal heritage disappeared and I denounced it. And they told me to shut me up and put me in my affairs. It is incomprehensible that the PP expels me. To fulfill the law and preserve the heritage is against the PP? ”Asks the governor, who feels“ unprotected and none ”. “Silence perpetuates injustice and true democracy blooms when we raise our voices and defend the right to be heard,” he concludes.

Two attempts on censorship motions

According to the sources consulted by this newspaper, the councilors of the PP had already tried to orchestrate a motion of censure before this incident, which has caused the expulsion of the mayor of the Popular Party. Now, the councilors of the PP have tried to present a motion of censure, according to sources of the Popular Party, something that the formation itself says.

A while ago, tensions in the municipal group were known in the town. A neighbor says that the former mayor placed the current governor, with whom he had worked for two mandates, hoping to handle her from outside. And that at the time the mayor began to make her own decisions, they began to disrespect and generate problems. “They are fucking life,” says another neighbor consulted for this report.

To questions from this medium, the PP chaired by Conrado Istcar ensures that the situation was “unsustainable and ungovernable” and accuses the mayor of “not letting the group work”, so he has proceeded to expel it. According to the PP, the process has been “initiated.” However, the letter that Istcar has not spoken of that beginning, but communicates its “expulsion” from the municipal group because the PP believes that it has gone against “political discipline” under the acronym of the formation.

The mayor, according to PP sources, has sent a letter to several mayors in the area in which she regrets that no one in the party has contacted her to address this situation and that she has not been able to have an opportunity to defend against accusations.