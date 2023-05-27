Rome (agencies)

Two charities reported yesterday that a boat carrying 500 migrants, including a newborn baby and pregnant women, has disappeared in the Mediterranean.

Alarm Phone, a group that responds to distress calls from migrant ships, said it lost contact with the boat on Wednesday morning. At that time, the boat, whose engine failed, ran aground in international waters, about 320 km north of the Libyan port of Benghazi, and more than 400 km from Malta or the island of Sicily in southern Italy.

The Italian emergency non-governmental organization said yesterday that its ship (Life Support) and the ship (Ocean Viking), which is also working to rescue migrants, searched for the missing boat for 24 hours in vain, and did not find any debris.