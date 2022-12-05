Millionaire allegedly murderer, 68-year-old woman disappeared, without a trace, as if the Earth had swallowed her. An unsolved mystery, but a drama that doesn’t stop. Does it sound like she’s talking about a synopsis for a thriller? No, it is in fact what happened in real life and that, several years later, there is still no answer to the disappearance and possible murder of the wife of one of the richest men in Norway.

Tom Hagen is a Norwegian businessman and, according to the finance magazine ‘Kapital’, ranks 172 on the list of the richest people in the country. Everything indicates that his fortune is around 1,700 million dollars, that is, more than 800 billion Colombian pesos. According to the ‘BBC’ agency, Hagen got his fortune from him in the energy and real estate industry.

Who disappeared Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen?

Anne Hagen, married to one of the most powerful and millionaire men in Norway, disappeared on October 31, 2018on a bloody, suspicious and fearful night of Halloween. The victim was 68 years old. when someone mysteriously entered her luxurious home and kidnapped her; to this day her whereabouts or her possible murder are uncertain.

The wife of a Norwegian billionaire missing for 10 weeks has probably been kidnapped and a ransom has been sued for her release, police have said. Married to a real estate and energy magnate, Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, 68, disappeared on 31 October, police said. pic.twitter.com/Q11pR9lUcj — Temi-Tope #Evangel (@Royal_Evangel) January 9, 2019

Returning home to the outskirts of Oslo, the billionaire found his pet locked in the bathroom, his wife was not in any room, it was not on the roof, it was not in the patio, he could not locate it in the garage either. Something was wrong, where did Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen go? Maybe she ran away? Did someone kidnap her? A mystery began to haunt the corridors of the man’s house. Tom Hagen I was confused, I didn’t know what was happening.

On the carpet there were several footprints, pieces of cable and traces of blood. Upon entering the matrimonial room, Hagen found a strange note. Had his wife written it for him?

on the sheet, the alleged hijackers were demanding a ransom of $9.5 million dollars (four billion Colombian pesos) that had to be paid in a cryptocurrency called Monero, for the alleged ransom of his wife, Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen.

The special police force came to make a presence at the scene, to take the millionaire’s statements and begin to carry out the respective investigations. However, after several months, the Police gave an indication that the evidence found was false and was used as a strategy to avoid the possible murder of the woman, reported the newspaper ‘The New York Times’.

MISSING IN LORENSKOG 5 ch.

on NETFLIX, Real case.

The story recounts the kidnapping of Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen. “The wife of a millionaire goes missing and the police must deal with the press and misleading informants. pic.twitter.com/8nDbLa4neg — squid (@marchelagodoy) September 28, 2022

Despite several witnesses assuring detectives that the marriage was fine and they were never seen arguing, the clues raised the high possibility that the Norwegian billionaire had something to do with the disappearance.

The officers decided to question the employees of Tom Hagen’s firm, who corroborated that the day of the alleged kidnapping he had remained in the office all day.

The investigators’ conclusion, at first, was that Tom Hagen had nothing to do with it. For this reason, the officers asked not to make the case public before the investigators because there was no conclusive evidence of any kind. They hoped to have enough clues about the alleged kidnappers and possible parties involved.

The possible culprit



A year after the alleged disappearance of the millionaire’s wife, the traces remained imprecise. However, although the officers agreed not to release the news, the situation changed when evidence indicated that Tom Hagen was the prime suspect.

“After 18 months of investigation, the Police have reached a point where we believe there are reasonable grounds to suspect that Tom Hagen committed the murder or was an accessory to the murder of Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen,” said Tommy Broske, director of the investigation, in a press release.

The authorities put Tom Hagen in jail while investigations progressed. However, they did not find anything that could directly blame the millionaire: the woman’s body was not found, there were no weapons that could prove that Tom murdered his wife and no motives for the murder were evidenced. Given this, the Police were forced to release Hagen a week later, by order of the Supreme Court of Norway, as confirmed by ‘The New York Times’.

Ontvoerders Noorse vrouw (68) leggen contact met haar familie.https://t.co/I7wDRu4XDA De familie van een Noorse vrouw die eind oktober is ontvoerd, heeft bericht gekregen van de mogelijke ontvoerders. Daarin zeggen ze de 68-jarige Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen in hun ma… pic.twitter.com/b3BbIAcD5g — NL Nieuws (@NieuwsNu123) January 24, 2019

“Our goal is to find her alive and reunite her with her family. As in all serious criminal cases, time is an important factor and we are relying on receiving leads to help us find the missing woman,” Broske said.

no answers



After the years of the disappearance of the millionaire’s wife, the body of the 68-year-old woman has not been foundbut the case has not been closed and investigations continue to find his whereabouts.

Tom Hagen claimed to have paid several sums of money, after exchanging a couple of words with the alleged kidnappers. However, the Police were able to determine that the bribery and kidnapping were completely false.

Although the businessman pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, investigators continue to believe that he was the main perpetrator of Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen’s disappearance and probable homicide.

