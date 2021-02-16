The same police, firefighters and lifeguards from Tucumán as from Sunday evening desperately looking Brian Exequiel Galván (3) on the banks of the Salí River are also distressed to see how other boys from the La Milagrosa neighborhood, and of the same age as the missing child, bathe in the rushing waters who come down from El Cadillal dam in Tafí del Valle without being aware of the danger.

“For the people who live in Banda del Río Salí, on the banks of the river, it is a normal habit to bathe there. All the boys play, they jump and go out the side. It’s like an adventure for them, they don’t understand how dangerous it is, “he tells Clarion one of the police who participates in the search by air, land and water of the baby of whom nothing has been known since Sunday.

The entire Banda del Río Salí, which is less than 10 kilometers from San Miguel de Tucumán, is in suspense due to the disappearance of Brian. Neighbors have even searched for him at night, with flashlights, on the banks of the river.

The hypotheses? A wide range that goes from drowning to human trafficking. That is why the protocol was activated and, not only the Prefecture, the tolls and hospitals nationwide already have the child’s photo; They were also alerted at the dam of the Termas de Río Hondo, in Santiago del Estero, where the channel of the Río Salí empties.

“Nothing is discarded“, Explains the policeman who sadly tells this Tuesday that” there is nothing new “, and adds with regret:” We make foresight while we look for Brian and it’s distressing see how the boys -and the grown-ups- keep getting into the river as if nothing had happened ”.

About six meters from the bank of the Salí River, the police dogs found the last trace of brian. Very close there was thrown his blue bike, just halfway between the back of his great-aunt Verónica’s house and the shore that was a silent witness to his disappearance.

Desperate search for Brian Exequiel Galván (3) in Banda del Río Salí, Tucumán.

The anguish of her grandmother Olga

Olga Rojas looks towards the river while answering the call of Clarion. It is a few steps from that dangerous bank of the Salí, whose channel rises and falls capriciously and where, at this time of year, the flow increases and the waters fall from the El Cadillal dam in a torrential and current way. A wide river, up to 30 meters, and with a depth that exceeds the height of an average adult;

“I’m bad, bad … May God take care of him and nothing happens to him”He whispers with a mother’s grief. Olga is Brian’s grandmother, his mother’s mother, but is the one who raises it. She says that “she put the points on her 19-year-old daughter” and told her that “she couldn’t walk with the baby from here to there”, and then she lent herself to occupy that role, which she fulfills as if the baby were one. more than his six children between 22 years and 18 months.

“I don’t know what to think and, at the same time, I think about everything a little, because we have looked for it by the river, by land… They give us a piece of information and it is false; another and it is false too. I don’t know anymore, because it’s so tiny and I don’t know what’s happening to him: if he’s hungry, if something has been done to him …”, Olga is tormented in her pain that belongs to a whole town.

Brian Exequiel Galván is 3 years old and disappeared on February 14 in Banda del Río Salí, Tucumán. Photos: Facebook

On Sunday, February 14, around 5:00 p.m., Brian had permission to go play at a neighbor’s house, one block from where he lives with Olga, three of his younger uncles and his grandmother’s partner. The boy was there for “a little while” until his mother, Malena, told him that they had to leave and that he had to go home, according to the investigation.

“The neighbors saw that he was playing in front of Malena’s house and then they didn’t see it anymore. There are people who say that they have been to the river bank and have not seen it, but there is the footprint and he left the bike at my sister Verónica’s house, and he never leaves it. I don’t know what to think anymore, ”Olga repeats, puzzled.

What squeezes the soul of this grandmother to whom Brian says “ma” is that the baby “he never went to the river”. “If I tell him that he doesn’t have to go because it’s dangerous, he won’t. If I tell him not to touch because there is current, he doesn’t. Is very obedient”, He describes.

By air, land and water they look for Brian Exequiel Galván (3) in Banda del Río Salí, Tucumán.

The strongest hypothesis about his disappearance is the possibility that Brian has fallen into the waters of the Salí. “He liked to go from his aunt Vero, to María, another of my daughters, to my mother … But he always asked my permission to go out”, He insists.

Between word and word, Olga’s pauses give the impression that it weighs on him to speak. His times of silence go beyond that tired rhythm of the Northerners when saying. “Brian is like my sonI have raised him since I told my daughter that I couldn’t have the baby from one place to another ”.

Sleeping is not something Olga has been doing since Sunday. Not their children. Not relatives. Not even the neighbors. Not the staff involved in the search. A people from Tucumán stopped sleeping. “If someone sees him, let him know, call the police; that they look for it to me well, that it has to appear, yes or yes”, Pleads Olga.

