Friday, May 5, 2023, 11:05



‘The wolf’

Where

Mediterranean Foundation. Murcia.

When

Today at 8:30 p.m.

How much

Tickets: 10 euros.

In this comedy, music and improvisation show, Rubén García talks about how difficult it is to live with a billionaire friend, about his customs and the whims of wealthy people, in case you have ever dreamed of being rich. All this from a vision full of humor and social criticism, because the Valencian comedian mixes Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury cars and the latest generation telephones with his traditional family and his group of childhood friends, immersed in a dynamic abuse, alcohol, drugs, lies, sports and parties.

With these ingredients, the Valencian comedian squeezes his way of making current parodies with elaborate and current scripts, being a genius in the ‘stand-up’ technique due to his agility and speed. It is not for nothing that he has established himself as one of the most recognized comedians nationwide.