Friday, May 5, 2023, 11:05
‘The wolf’
-
Where
Mediterranean Foundation. Murcia.
-
When
Today at 8:30 p.m.
-
How much
Tickets: 10 euros.
In this comedy, music and improvisation show, Rubén García talks about how difficult it is to live with a billionaire friend, about his customs and the whims of wealthy people, in case you have ever dreamed of being rich. All this from a vision full of humor and social criticism, because the Valencian comedian mixes Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury cars and the latest generation telephones with his traditional family and his group of childhood friends, immersed in a dynamic abuse, alcohol, drugs, lies, sports and parties.
With these ingredients, the Valencian comedian squeezes his way of making current parodies with elaborate and current scripts, being a genius in the ‘stand-up’ technique due to his agility and speed. It is not for nothing that he has established himself as one of the most recognized comedians nationwide.
#disadvantages #living #millionaire
