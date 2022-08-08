Finally, after several games without victory, Club América returned to winning ways against the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez on matchday 7 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, after winning the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ by 2- 1.
Unfortunately for those from Coapa, the calendar will not benefit them in the following weeks, so the team from Ferdinand Ortiz They will have to push to get into the qualifying positions without problems, since four of their next five games will be as visitors.
In addition to this, for the Eagles the away matches have not been favorable in this contest, since they have not managed to win any points and have lost to Rayados, Tijuana and León.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Four of the next five matches for the azulcrema team will be as visitors. On matchday 8 they will visit Ciudad Universitaria to face Pumas UNAM; for day 9 they will go to the ‘Bella Airosa’ against the Tuzos de Pachuca.
On matchday 10 they will play at home against Cruz Azul; while, in the duel corresponding to date 16 (advance match) they will face the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. Finally, on date 11 they will play against Mazatlán FC in the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’.
After six disputed dates, the team from the capital is in fourteenth position in the general classification with seven units, the product of two wins, one draw and three losses.
#disadvantage #America #Opening #calendar
Leave a Reply