Germany, ultra-right leader Hocke: “Disabled people go to other schools so as not to limit other students”

Inclusiveness ends up again in the crosshairs of the right. In this case the originator of the frontal attack comes from Bjorn hockeyspokesman for the radical right-wing group dell‘afd in Germany. During an interview with the MDR television station, the leader explained what the “stress factors” are for the German education system. At the top of the list of “culprits” – according to Hocke – there are immigrants, gender ideology “infiltrated” in teaching and even disabled children, who should instead be grouped in separate schools than able-bodied children, so as “not to disturb or slow down the progress of the latter.

As Horizon school reports, the current school model in Germany like the Italian one, it allows students with disabilities to be educated with others to allow them equal participation in society. It enshrined it by law in 2019 with the ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

READ ALSO: The De Angelis case embarrasses Meloni and affects La Russa. Accounts with the fascist past

In response, the indignation of public opinion was not long in coming. The German Association of Catholic Parents Ked not he hesitated to link these words to Nazi policies. Marie-Theres Kastner, the president, underlined that Höcke seems to want to define who the ‘master races’ are and what an ‘unworthy’ life is, evoking the horrific Nazi “Action T4”, which brought to the killing of 200,000 disabled people.

Subscribe to the newsletter

