These are campaign times in which the dirty war was allowed to come at all levels of politics, the same blows or “warnings” are launched against the former governor Mario Lopez Valdesthat against the former PRI leader, jesus valdes and against the recently anointed secretary of the interior, Luisa Maria Mayor. The disqualifications are in full swing.

In the first place, analysts consider that the beginning of the execution of the sentence of 8 years in prison and reparation of the damage of 8 million pesos against the former secretary of tourism, Luis Ángel “LAPO” Pineda, is a clear message against Mario Lopez Valdesafter his comeback in public and the unusual political activism that he has displayed in recent days.

Second, to Chuy Valdes they are once again removing the “rags in the sun”, from the times when together with Gòmer Monàrrez Jr. they were active in the PRI youth and were accused of leading the promotion of the prostitution of young students through the so-called group of “los Milky Way”. They were “little sins” that apparently had already been left in the past but now that he deserted the PRI they take it up again in a kind of “ex-friends fire”.

At the federal level, in an onslaught that could border on extreme misogism, Luisa Maria Mayor they haggle for him to run the government department and as part of these media attacks they broadcast the promotional video of Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhen he was campaigning, in which he appears in a mini skirt and top blouse, getting on a bus and singing the Morena song.

She became famous as “the brunette girl”, in those days and then followed by a meteoric 12-year political career in which she was a federal deputy secretary of labor and now of the interior. But the war does not stop there, they also spread a photo of her posing with a group of girls in lingerie, which is presumed to be a montage of her to discredit her.

Potpourri. The AMayor Gerardo Vargas He anticipates that he already has the resources available and will soon begin paving a section of about 100 meters of Altamirano street, between Owen and Valdez, which since the Scally neighborhood was founded had remained forgotten and marginalized by the municipal administrations. The work will benefit dozens of residents who live or pass through the sector and who are grateful that they have finally taken their requests into account.

DROUGHT. DIF officials display all their efforts for the Aquaton that will take place next Monday the 26th on the esplanade of the government palace in Culiacán with the goal of collecting more than 500,000 liters of bottled water to take it to the rural communities of the Alto municipalities, among which are also included: Mazatlán and Guasave, to alleviate the thirst suffered by more than 75 thousand people.

“A liter of water it can make a difference”, is the call of the authorities and help and solidarity should not be bargained for.

BANG. The AMLO government and the congress receive a new blow from the SCJN that with 9 votes in favor and 2 against, yesterday invalidated the entire Electoral Plan B.

