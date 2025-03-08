The dirty police war of the PP is one of the greatest scandals of democracy … and material for Rajoy’s clicks

“I, apparently, had to know what 100,000 police officers did and the current president of the Government did not have to know or what the Minister of Transportation was doing, who was also the second of the Socialist Party.” The phrase was pronounced by Mariano Rajoy Brey, president of the Government between 2011 and 2018, on March 5, 2025 in the Congress of Deputies, between a lot of clicks, condescending responses and some attack on the opposition, which had recriminated to collect bolt in black of the PP and lie in parliamentary headquarters. Some deputies, it is true, did it with thick words, although far from the tone they use spokesmen such as Miguel Tellado or Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo with the government and the groups that support it.

Fernández Díaz denies having met with Villarejo despite the audio in which they talk about Operation Catalunya

The result of the appearance of the former president of a government, who left incontestable evidence of his dirty war against the opposition, was a succession of ironies and short videos despising the spokesmen of the groups but especially to the very serious matter that had taken Mariano Rajoy back to Congress.

Thanks to the trail that has left that dirty war in the Interior Ministry we know that corrupt police commissioners manufactured false accounts in fiscal paradises to political leaders so that the related press published them as if they were scandals and that the PP could attack the political rivals. In the center of the attacks, independence leaders, such as the former mayor of Barcelona Xavier Trias or the expressor of the Generalitat, Artur Mas. And above all, we can and who was its leader, Pablo Iglesias, who was attributed an account in the Granada Islands, falsehood that Eldiario.es took only a few hours to discover and deny.

It is also public that this police mafia tried to look for dirty rags to the head of prosecutors in Catalonia and even who was the head of the Mossos, Josep Lluis Trapero. In Andorra a court investigates whether these corrupt commissioners extorted a bank in the country to skip bank secrecy and spread data from independence politicians, ammunition that the Rajoy government wanted to use in its war against the drivers of the procés.

At the moment, the head of the police officer in those years has already been convicted of these maneuvers: a year in jail for providing a pen drive to the cause against the pujol without noticing of its illegal origin.

The endless sound archive of Commissioner Villarejo appears endless conversations about those mafia practices that the press baptized as the Catalunya operation. There are talks from Villarejo with former Minister Fernández Díaz – although Fernández Díaz lied Wednesday in Congress to try to deny it -, two -hour dialogues with whom he was his Secretary of State for Security, Francisco Martínez, negotiations to pay with funds reserved for an examination of a son of Pujol who was allegedly passing information to those commissioners … All outside the law, without judicial control of any kind.

There are also secret notes on the result of the efforts of that secret brigade that, as sources from that government have admitted, were sent to Rajoy in an envelope without sender or issue through the escort service and in which the president of the progress of the advances of those operations on the margin of the law were informed.

Rajoy’s thesis is that, if those events that denies knowing, all that would have been done by police officers that he presided over. It is a hypothesis that Judge Manuel García Castellón gave the other branch of the Political Police in the investigation: that in Kitchen, an operation that was armed from the Ministry of the Interior to erase evidence against the PP and have controlled his former Luis Bárcenas, nor the Popular Party, nor its president then, Mariano Rajoy, nor who was his general secretary, María Dolores de Cospedal, had anything to see. Although the latter was recorded by telling Commissioner Villarejo that it would be useful to disappear “the librettite”, which is as Cospedal called the barcen papers, no one at the National Court considered that the bosses of the PP and that government could have something to do.

To pay police with reserved funds to eliminate tests from the corruption of the PP, former Minister Fernández Díaz and his Secretary of State for Security, Francisco Martínez, face 15 -year prison requests by the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Rajoy and the PP deny their dirty war despite ten years of recordings, documents and a sentence of the Supreme



If we give that good that thesis of Judge García Castellón, not precisely an enemy of the PP, Mariano Rajoy had been enough to monitor what his right hand did in the interior and friend of many years, Jorge Fernández Díaz. Without having to monitor 100,000 police officers.