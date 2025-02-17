The possibility of a peace in Ukraine is more real than ever. The US president has announced that he has made Putin begin negotiations. The Republican made two points that can change everything. The first, that considers “practical” that Ukraine does not join NATO and, the second, that sees “unlikely” that the entire lost territory recovers In the conflict. These two points have caused many to believe that peace is now more possible than ever, since these issues were the ones that generated a greater disagreement.

That is why, although there would still be a lot for this peace to come true, analysts are already analyzing What implications can have for the economy and markets of Europe. In particular, because the old continent has been where the echoes of the conflict have been felt most, with gas prices shooting, while affected the economies, bonds and variable income from all countries in the region.

In that sense, the last to talk about the subject have been Danske Bank analysts who give a 50% probability to what they call a “dirty peace”, That is, an agreement that harms Ukraine and goes in favor of Russia. They also give a 30% probability to an “acceptable peace agreement” and the rest that an agreement is not obtained at all in the short and medium term.

“If there is a ‘dirty’ agreement we hope that the US will quickly retire many of the sanctions. Something that has happened with Iran in a similar situation, when those that were related to energy were quickly eliminated.” If this happened, everything would remain in the hands of a Europe that would be alone and have to decide whether to restore, even partially, its energy ties with Russia. This option is really likely for the Danish firm since “some EU states are anxious for it.” They point out that energy would be the key factor for Understand what can happen on the rest of fronts since “any resumption of energy imports would mark the greatest change of play for the economic perspectives of Europe in the short term.”

The ‘energy relief’

Energy imports in all its sources have gone from depending 45% in Russia in 2021 to only 18%. A paradigm shift that has cost the EU a lot, which has largely replaced the Russian gas that came via pipeline for shipments of liquefied natural gas cargoes from countries like the US. Much more expensive shipments that have caused the price of Electricity in a country like Germany passes from 30 euros the megavatio hour in 2021 to 127 euros currently. Arriving in 2022, in the worst of disconnection at 636 euros. The greatest energy prices in this country and in others as a Czech Republic or Austria are one of the great explanations behind the delicate economic situation in them, since its powerful industry has seen its profitability collapse.

From Capital Economics they point out that, in any case, it will be really complicated that Russian gas will be bought at a rate similar to 2021. “While a substantial increase in flows through Ukraine and Poland is possible, we suspect that the Logistic limitations and political opposition will prevent import resumption through the Nordstream gas pipeline. ” Therefore, they believe that prices They could fall from the current 50 euros to 40 by the end of 2025 and up to 25 euros for 2026. From Goldman Sachs explain that the first year they only see a 15% drop in the price of energy up to 50% in the best scenarios, which are more unlikely. “We estimate that inflation would be between 0.15 points and 0.5 points lower in both cases.”

Miaina Kussisto, Danish firm analyst comments that “the energy market will be the key variable because we hope that Gas prices fall with forcefulness Pushing inflation down. “In that sense, they warn that this would generate great uncertainty about the euro that is already under pressure with the ECB’s type cuts.” We believe that in principle it would rebound before the idea of ​​a greater strength of The European economy “but they comment that this would collide with a ECB that would have to continue flexible by its monetary policy.

Economy, Fixed Income and Markets

For their part, economic experts defend that an economic but relatively small impulse could be given. “Companies and consumers could gain confidence in the lowest energy prices, a greater expense in reconstruction and maybe even a certain resumption of business with Russia.” It should be remembered that hundreds of companies have abandoned Russia for the conflict, so, although they do not expect a massive return, a certain thaw. The sum of all these factors “can help hold the prices of European actions“

In any case, Goldman Sachs analysts point out a very weak revaluation. “The GDP of the euro zone would have an impulse of 0.1% to 0.35% Thanks to greater consumption and stronger industrial production “for energy. In global terms and taking into account other factors beyond energy, such as the financial conditions of the region for the complicated in bonds, business with Russia returning … etc. would have a 0.5% impulse and 0.2% in the most bassist.

For their part, Danske Bank analysts explain that there is another factor that is being talked about very little. A large population of refugees that are directly affecting labor and consumption markets in Europe. “There could be moderate shock of labor because There are currently 2.6 million Ukrainian refugees of working age, 4.3 million in total “. In that sense” although they have a limited effect on the European labor market at the general level, there are specific countries in which they represent up to 4% of their total population, such as Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia and Latvia “.

In that sense, they point out that the latest surveys among them point out that 60% would return to their country in case of peace almost immediately, causing a relevant impact on the offer of workers. Goldman Sach, who points to a return of a third, believes that the march of these refugees will be felt by subtracting between 0.06% at 0.21% to the GDP of the region, being Germany that takes the worst part.

“European governments will have to increase defense spending with a more lax fiscal policy, which could contribute to sustaining aggregate demand and impulse to the damaged European industrial sector”

Entering, they speak of a stable euro remaining in the environment of $ 1.05 in the short term for the optimism of the economic impact. In addition, Kussist defends that there would be a great impact on European bonds of all kinds. This is because, although “in any case, the ECB trajectory” and therefore The impact on fixed income would be little from this point of view, The reality is that Ukraine has had a great weight in debt issuance. “It has been funded very sensitive to kyiv with EU bonds and this has added a pressure to the price of European bonds in relation to their peers.” In summary “there has been an impact on the Price of EU’s fixed income due to a large debt issuance to help Ukraine.”

In any case, if there is a dirty peace and Europe, he saw himself, with a Russia achieving its objectives would cause something that is already being seen: a higher expense in defense of Europe. “We probably see a process of greater military expenditure that leads to large emissions of sovereign bonds. Therefore we believe that risk premiums They will rise with force and also the profitability of the bonds“. In that sense, they believe that the impact of this greater expense will weigh much more than energy relief.” The greatest impact that will produce both dirty peace and a fair agreement will have more to do with a large increase in fiscal expenditure than with the coup Disinflationary in energy prices. In fact, this higher expense will lead to greater inflation that will add pressure. “

They coincide from Capital Economics that see this as the main problem but also see the good side: an expense unleashed by defense can stimulate GDP and a damaged industry. “It is likely that the greatest pressure on European governments so that increase the expense in defense It gives rise to a more lax fiscal policy, which could contribute to sustaining aggregate demand and giving an impulse to the damaged European industrial sector “, in addition to” maintaining the highest underlying inflationary pressures than would be in other circumstances. “However They talk that the great risk is “that it will make European governments difficult to manage public finances on a sustainable path.”

Finally there is a key factor, the reconstruction of Ukraine and the east European. But this can be very damaged if Russia is the ‘winner’ of eventual negotiations. “Yeah The sphere of influence of Russia moves more towards the West, This could increase the perceived risks of doing business in NATO Eastern border countries “defends the firm. For its part, Danske Bank goes further and explains that” that an acceptable agreement is achieved is something fundamental. “They point out that Ukraine It will need 486,000 million dollars to recover from the war an investment that would be very complicated if the risk of a new conflict or geopolitical problems is not extinguished. 0.08% in the best to GDP in the euro zone.