In the early morning of August 26, 2016, an intentional fire at the Chiloeches (Guadalajara) landfill calcined 20,000 tons of waste, 8,000 of them toxic. The investigation of the UCO of the Civil Guard, which was carried out with the investigations instead of the Seprona, competent in environmental matters, could not reveal the authorship of the fire or its reasons. A question that has not been cleared up in the trial held by the Guadalajara Provincial Court against 21 defendants (three of them legal persons), and which was seen for sentencing on December 18.

The UCO focused from the beginning on reeling off the activity of the group that allegedly managed and treated garbage in an uncontrolled manner in this plant, until reaching levels of soil contamination between five and 120 times higher. A plot that, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, protected, with the support of regional officials and municipal authorities, the diversion to an illegal circuit of huge amounts of hazardous waste (especially recycling of paper and textiles) through its transport by road.

These events took place from March 2015 until the closure of the facilities of the Kuk Medioambiente company, agreed by the Chiloeches City Council on June 17, 2016. That is, 40 days before the fire. From there, the Layna Group bathtub trucks left to travel the 54 kilometers that separate it from the Valdemingómez landfill (Madrid), managed by the Salmedina company, which lacked authorization to receive these materials.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, part of the defendants protected the transfers with “mendacious documents” to give the appearance of legality. It pretended to be construction waste that came from Layna’s plant in Alcalá de Henares, but in reality it was cellulose waste from the company Holmen Paper Madrid -up to 20,000 tons in a year- and hazardous waste from the company Chemical Synthetics, that mixed uncontrollably in Chiloeches.

“A real chaos”



From this landfill, more than 54,000 tons left Valdemingómez between April 2015 and March 2016. Such was the volume that a municipal inspection the following June certified that the waste reached the roof of a warehouse and occupied the roads of vehicles in the enclosure.

As a result of this visit, the facilities were closed. «A real chaos, with leaks of dangerous waste stored in damaged and impounded containers, which were filled with the Los Chorrillos ravine, where a channel that flows to the Henares river runs. All of this in accordance with Asegre’s complaint, “the official report stated.

But what is Asegre? It is the employer’s association that brings together the main waste management companies, which control 70% of the national market. In this company are subsidiaries of large construction companies such as Ferrovial, FCC, ACS or Sacyr and multinationals specialized in environmental management, such as Urbaser, of Spanish origin but owned by China, or the French company Suez.

Well, this complaint by Asegre that uncovered the situation in Chiloeches was based on a work commissioned to the Monopol detective agency by three partners of the employer (one of them, as revealed in the trial, was Biotran and the other two are unknown). Precisely, an act of the governing council meeting in January 2016, that is, in the middle of suspicious activity at the Alcarreña plant, reveals the approval of this investigation.

According to the documentation to which this newspaper has had access, in the chapter “bad practices” mention is made of the agreement so that Asegre “appears as the recipient of an investigation”, without mentioning who or for what. The minutes were signed by the vice president of the employer Xabier Caño and the technical secretary, Luis Palomino.

“All that it reflects is that the contracting parties had no real intention of uncovering the bad practices of Kuk, Layna or Salmedina, but of knowing with whom they were doing business to buy waste and recover lost customers,” say the legal sources consulted in the trial. In short, these companies used Asegre to torpedo the activity of the competition, when the governing council prohibits dealing with issues that lead to concerted practices that affect the free market.

Complaint and tip-offs



During the course of the trial, these sources explain, they have not been able to present the payment invoices to the detectives. It is known, yes, that his surveillance fed the bulk of the original complaint from the Civil Guard. This despite the fact that the regulations regulate that if detectives detect signs of a public crime, as was the case, they must immediately notify the administration. Instead, they decided to go to the UCO, which took advantage of their findings.

The work of Monopol has also revealed that those responsible for Asegre notified Salmedina (owned by Urbaser, then in ACS) to cut relations with Layna in the middle of a private investigation, but not the others involved.

This “foul play” also came in a convulsive context, after the National Market and Competition Commission (CNMC) sanctioned large groups with nearly 100 million euros in January 2015 for the distribution of waste contracts . A file that was later paralyzed by the Justice.

However, since then the regulator has closely followed the activities of this lucrative sector. On December 21, just three days after concluding the oral hearing in Guadalajara, the CNMC opened a new investigation for anti-competitive practices after receiving a complaint.