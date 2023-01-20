Mexico. Camilo and Evaluna Montaner with problems? From a few weeks to date it is rumored that both would be going through a marital crisis, but at the moment neither has spoken about it.

Supposedly Camilo had to change a bad attitude to avoid lawsuits with Evaluna, it stands out in various news portals, and it is that the couple has been exceptional so far and her fans enjoy seeing her together.

In addition, emphasis is made on the fact that Camilo is supposedly the one who had to work on himself regarding his conduct before Evaluna, in this way prevent things from getting “ugly”.

According to these speculations, Camilo was not completely hygienic in the kitchen of the house, which would bother Evaluna a lot and at her insistence, the singer of Ropa expensive made her mistake and everything is going well now.

On the other hand, in recent days it was made public on social networks that Ricardo Montaner, grandfather of Índigo, the daughter of Camilo and Evaluna, identified his granddaughter as a girl, which caused controversy, since fans of the singers mentioned that he would not agree. according to the decision of the parents of the baby.

Evaluna and Camilo decided before their daughter was born who was a non-binary person, unleashing a whole controversy among Internet users, and apparently Ricardo Montaner would not agree with such a position, and after calling her “girl” caused a stir in the networks.

But apparently it was all about speculation, since in the photo of Evaluna Montaner where her mother appears carrying Indigo, she put an end to all the rumors of the supposed breakup and the gender of the baby, thus it was shown that all is well between the family.