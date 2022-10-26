The man, an Iranian, has always said not to wash since 1954, living as a hermit.

He died at the age of 94 Amou Haji, considered the dirtiest man in the world. To publish the news on Guardian citing the IRNA news agency as a source.

Amou allegedly died on Sunday 23 October in the village of Dejgah, in the southern province of Fars, in Iran. The elderly hermit has always said that he hadn’t washed since he was 20, so since 1954.

It seems that he had decided to become a hermit and no longer devote himself to his beauty routine due to a disappointment in love. Others say that the old man did not wash because he was afraid of getting sick. Amou lived in a hole he dug himself by eating porcupine meat and drinking water from puddles.

The inhabitants of the nearby village offered him water and food but he always refused, accepting only a few cigarettes from time to time. Amou had only one vice: he smoked a pipe. But even in this case quite unusual. In fact it seems that he did not use tobacco, but animal excrement.

The causes of death were not disclosed, but Amou apparently died of natural causes. At this point now the distinction of the dirtiest man in the world could pass into the hands of an Indian man, Kailash “Kalau” Singhwho apparently hasn’t washed in 30 years.

It seems that the man has decided to remain dirty for the rest of his life to protest and shed light on all the problems that India has to face every day.

Apparently he refuses the water of the nearby village, but every evening he devotes himself to the so-called “Fire bath”. He lights a bonfire and stands nearby. According to him, “the fire bath helps kill all germs and infections in the body, just like water”.