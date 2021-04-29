German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (on screen) listens to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire this Wednesday during his speech in Paris. ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

The ceremony that ecofines of the great community countries celebrated yesterday consecrates a symbolic directory to four. The excuse was to ask everyone to be quick to approve their recovery plans now. And incite the Commission to bless you asap. Sooner.

It was time. The Franco-German locomotive proclaims that it continues to play a “decisive role”, but the French pandemic mess and the German electoral mystery make it relative. Hence I look for the Italian-Spanish company.

It was time because, as Frenchman Bruno Le Maire put it, “we have lost too much time” since the July summit approved the Next Generation EU recovery plan. And while others ride. China, in the autocratic way and without rules of its galloping GDP.

The US, recovering at the speed of light the European principles, values ​​and proposals: multilateralism (global corporate tax; suspension of tariffs); climate-ecological bible; social agenda (health, infrastructure). And the sad people said that dull Joe Biden did not exist, that Trumpism would continue to reign! Bravado. That is why “the EU must stay in the race.” Relaunch your plan. Fair, yesterday’s reaction.

But that purpose must be endowed with more program than (transcendental) speed. The first impulse with the nihil obstat turn it should be to adapt it, expand it: 750,000 million euros will not be enough. Biden teaches us that there is an urgent need not only for an economic relaunch through all the useful fiscal and monetary impulses, but also the ambition to compete for hegemony.

The second impulse should come from a greater interaction between the plans of the 27, which maximizes the multiplier of specific national investments. There are indications that there are few transnational public / private projects, joining forces in different Member States. And a lot of iteration and inertial duplication.

And the third is to broaden the focus. Spain, with Belgium, has begun this task before the imminent social summit in Porto. He proposes to complete the marshall plan with a more explicit social dimension. How? Articulating a new European procedure, with clear objectives (spending on health and education), defined rules (a scorecard of standards), and fixed ceilings (evaluation of results) in the social / labor sphere.

In other words, that it is erected in the third angle of the fiscal rules of a new Stability and Growth Pact (PEC) and of the Macroeconomic Imbalances Procedure, which could be made more binding. From the outset, this proposal tends to sterilize an unchanged return to the old PEC.

The toll of a directory is to broaden the range of proposals. Draghi’s Italy and Spain that contributed so much to light the Next Generation have energy and can deepen their complicity: they do not add up to zero. And Europe needs a lot of sums, when in addition the heads of the common institutions lay down their naps on stupid sofas.