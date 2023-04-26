The Minister of Culture Sangiuliano scolds the museum directors on holiday for the long weekend of April 25th

Sangiuliano does not compromise. With a poisonous letter, the Minister of Culture bullshit museum directors who, like most Italians, took advantage of the April 25 long weekend to stay on holiday on Monday 24 as well.

“Holidays are an intangible right”, the minister puts his hands forward. But not enough to take advantage of the Liberation Day bridge. And it didn’t end there. Sangiuliano in tones that recall an order rather than an invitation, and moreover with a rather provocative attitude, he invites these directors to a working lunch on August 15, which is also a public holiday, thus preventing possible trips and future summer bridges. Below, the rebuke in the form of a letter from the minister Gennaro Sangiuliano at the top of the museums who preferred to keep closed on April 24th.

“Dear Directors, I have noticed that many of you, with some commendable exceptions, were on holiday on Monday 24 April, the bridge day leading up to Liberation Day”, writes the minister.

“It being understood that holidays are an intangible right, I would like to point out that the peculiarity of our Ministry, whose activities are particularly reflected on the occasion of these holidays, would suggest a punctual presence in these days”, he writes again Sangiuliano.

“To understand each other, it’s as if the forces of order went on vacation when the city empties for the summer holidays. On this occasion, I announce that on 15 August next, at 1.00 pm, you are all invited to my place for a business lunch. The opportunity to extend cordial greetings is welcome”, concludes the minister.

