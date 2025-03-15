Judge Beatriz Biedma’s late … or not created in your image and likeness. New indications have justified, for the judge, that Sanchez has to declare again as investigated on April 25. Declaration in which the former Moncloa Luis Carrero -with which he had a personal relationship before reaching the provincial entity -, the leader of the PSOE of Badajoz and former Chief of Culture, Ricardo Cabezas, and the director of the Culture Area, Manuel Candalija.

Among those new indications, a fairly significant evidence has appeared. It is an email that sends a conservatory director -evaristo Valentí- to another director -yolanda Sánchez- whose matter says ‘the Brotherhood’. In the content of said email there is only one link that leads to the bases of the position that David Sánchez finally occupied. The really striking thing is that this mail is sent on May 19, 2017. It is the same day that they are published, in the Official Gazette of the Province of Badajoz, the bases of the position. The judge understands that there is no other “logical explanation” than not that the directors of the conservatories “already knew on that date”, prior to the administrative process, that the creation of the position was “destined for Mr. Sánchez.”

It is, to date, one of the most forceful indications collected by the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Badajoz. Something that, however, would not have altered the day to day of the directors of the conservatories. Both, Valentí and Sánchez, will have to declare again as witnesses. A statement, for the judge, “essential.” However, according to their environment, they remain “calm” in their usual chores. They understand that they are not under the magnifying glass or suspicion because they have not done “bad at all.”

As ABC has known, Yolanda Sánchez continues, today, being the director of the Juan Vázquez Professional Conservatory, since he has held a professional “well seen” in the city of Badajoz. However, the sender of the already famous email, Evaristo Valentí, does not keep his position at the head of the Superior Conservatory of Music, which he did in 2017, date on which said message was sent.

In the same position

The government’s brother faces that new statement before the judge in a particular situation. David Sánchez presented his resignation to the position of coordinator of the office of performing arts in the first week of February. It was made public on the 6th. However, as of today, it continues to hold that position. He was obliged to communicate his march three months before becoming effective, with which, until May, officially, he will continue to be coordinator of the Performing Arts Office. A position, which by the way, the Diputación announced that it would convene again. However, the president’s brother would continue on a medical leave since February.

The leader of the PSOE Pacense defends the hiring process of Luis Carrero, “the little brother” of the president’s brother

The leader of the PSOE of Badajoz, Ricardo Cabezas, has also been the protagonist. He acknowledged that he felt “very surprised” by the imputation. It is investigated for possible influences and prevarication. All around the hiring of Luis Carrero, “El Hermanito” by David Sánchez. Cabezas defended the legality of the process that ended the incorporation of Carrero and stressed that a service commission was created to which “alone” was presented. The proposal, “like others,” was approved by the Human Resources Commission in a process that the socialist leader defends as clean.