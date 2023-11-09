The meeting came after Qatari mediators met with officials from Hamas’ political bureau on Wednesday evening.

The source said that the advantage of the meeting is to bring the three parties to one table at one time to speed up the pace of the process.

The talks also included discussing allowing humanitarian fuel supplies to enter Gaza, which Israel has so far refused for fear of being diverted to Hamas for fighting purposes.

A source told Reuters on Wednesday that the talks dealt with the release of between 10 and 15 hostages in exchange for a humanitarian truce for a day or two in the brutal war in Gaza.

Qatar, where a number of Hamas political leaders reside, is leading mediation efforts between the movement and Israeli officials to release hostages taken by Hamas activists in the October 7 attack.

Israel then launched continuous bombardment on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and entered Gaza territory with armored vehicles late last month. More than 10,000 people have been killed so far, 40 percent of whom are children, according to Palestinian officials.