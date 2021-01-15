After the death of Yeralash’s artistic director, the project is on the verge of closure. On Friday, January 15, the director of the newsreel Gennady Kurlaev told about this.

According to him, the creation of the plots “kept exclusively” on Grachevsky.

“Boris Yuryevich has always personally approved the scripts and accepted the editing of ready-made plots. Confirmed music and animation. Everything rested exclusively on him. Now “Yeralash” as a film studio will be closed, “Kurlaev told the publication “Gazeta.ru”…

It is noted that shortly before his death, Grachevsky began work on the creation of a series for teenagers, a pilot episode was filmed. However, the studio indicated that the new project is unlikely to be developed.

Grachevsky died in Moscow on January 14. He passed away at the age of 71.

Since December 28, the artistic director of “Yeralash” was in the hospital, where he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Grachevsky spoke about the discovery of the coronavirus in him a week before hospitalization.

The patient was transferred to intensive care on December 31. On the same day, his wife Yekaterina Belotserkovskaya reported that her husband was in a consistently serious condition.

Earlier on January 15, actor Vladimir Dolinsky announced that Grachevsky would be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.

Boris Grachevsky – director, screenwriter, art director of the Yeralash newsreel. He is the author of such films as “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony”. In addition, he has produced a number of documentaries.