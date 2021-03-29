Teodoro Estrela and two other experts pointed out in a study that users must “accept the extra cost” of desalination to have guaranteed supply An operator controls the operation of the Torrevieja desalination plant, the largest in Europe. / Nacho Garcia / AGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Murcia Monday, March 29, 2021, 03:01



The General Director of Water of the Ministry for Ecological Transition, Teodoro Estrela, is in favor of users “Accept the extra cost” of water «as a new water insurance that allows guaranteeing the supply at all times», since it defends a system that integrates all resources, including desalination, which will play «a