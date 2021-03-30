The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked this Tuesday that a new investigation be conducted on the hypothesis that the virus that causes COVID-19 may have originated in a laboratory in China.

In his presentation, Ghebreyesus also criticized the lack of access of the experts to the data. And although scientists who investigated the origin of the virus in January and February estimated that the possibility was the least likely, the CEO placed a question mark on the question.

“This requires more research., probably with new missions with specialist experts, which I am willing to deploy, “said the head of the world health agency.

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference discussing the report. Photo: BLOOMBERG

In the official presentation of the joint report of the WHO experts and Chinese scientists on the origin of the virus, the head of the institution said that the investigation allowed to advance in the knowledge “in an important way”, but that it had generated “other questions that they need other studies. “

The conclusions of the report

The report, which was released through various news agencies on Monday, considered it to be “extremely unlikely” that the coronavirus is due to an accident or an escape of pathogens from a laboratory.

The study considered that the most likely cause of the pandemic was that the new coronavirus had been transmitted from bats to humans through other animals.

These conclusions had already generated some skepticism in some quarters.

“We have real concerns about methodology and the process in that report, including the fact that the Beijing government apparently helped write it, ” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN.

This Tuesday, Dr. Tedros requested a more in-depth investigation of this hypothesis with “specialist experts.”

The head of WHO also revealed that the international team of experts noted that it had had “difficulties” in “accessing the original data” while in China.

“I hope that new collaborative studies will be based on sharing the data in a broader and faster way,” he added.

Source: agencies