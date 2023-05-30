Scorsese met with the Pope after announcing plans to make a film about Jesus Christ

American director and producer Martin Scorsese met with the Pope after announcing plans to make another film about Jesus Christ. About it informs fox news.

The picture will be the second in the director’s career after the scandalous drama The Last Temptation of Christ in 1988. The film stars Willem Dafoe.

Scorsese and his wife, Helen Morris, met with the Pope at a conference organized by the Catholic publication Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University. At the meeting, the director and his wife shook hands with the pontiff.

In April, it was reported that Scorsese was being sued for half a million dollars for an unreleased film about World War II. According to Bloomberg, this is about the money received by the cinematographer for the production of the film “Operation Fortitude” (an operation with this code name was carried out by the Allies before landing in France in 1944).