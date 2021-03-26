The Director of the Russian Guard, General of the Army Viktor Zolotov congratulated the active employees and veterans on the Day of the Russian National Guard Troops.

He recalled that this year marks two anniversaries: on March 27, the law enforcement forces will be 210 years old, and a week later, on April 5, the Russian Guard will celebrate the 5th anniversary of its creation.

The director of the Rosgvardia drew attention to the fact that for several centuries a difficult path had been passed from the commands of the internal guard to an independent federal department and at all stages the troops defended the interests of the Motherland, remaining a reliable support.

“True to traditions, our troops remain committed to the models of heroism of previous generations and selflessly solve the most important tasks in the field of national security,” the General of the Army noted.

According to him, the National Guards at a high level ensure the protection of important state facilities, property of the population, and increase the effectiveness of prevention of violations in the sphere of arms trafficking. He separately noted the contribution of the troops to ensuring law and order during major international events, in the fight against terrorism.

The director of the Russian Guard, said that the result of the work of the employees is thousands of lives saved.

“I thank all the personnel of the National Guard for their conscientious service, professionalism and dedication,” he said.

Zolotov stressed that the troops are facing large-scale state tasks, employees need to step up efforts to ensure security in strategically important regions of the Arctic, in the Crimea and the Far East.

According to him, it is necessary to improve the forms and methods of countering terrorist threats.

The director of the Russian Guard drew attention to the fact that the troops are paying close attention to the issues of the social well-being of personnel.

“Dear friends! Once again I want to congratulate all of you on the holiday and thank you for your service! It is with special feeling that I address the veterans of the law enforcement forces. Thank you so much for the warmth and creative energy that you generously share with the younger generation, carefully preserving the traditions of the troops! ” – concluded Zolotov.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated employees and veterans of the Russian National Guard troops on their professional holiday.

The Day of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation was established by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation of January 16, 2017.