Died 69-year-old director of the program “Dolls” Grigory Lyubomirov

Director and producer Grigory Lyubomirov died at the age of 69. About it July 7th reported on the website of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia.

The Union noted that Lyubomirov was a versatile and talented filmmaker: screenwriter, director and producer. The causes of death were not disclosed.

Since 1994, Grigory Lyubomirov has worked as a director and screenwriter for the program “Dolls”. In 2001, he became the author of the first Russian reality show Behind the Glass.

Russian actor and director Alexei Kuznetsov died on July 5 at the age of 82.